PUBG: New State Players to Receive Compensation for Delay in Update Starting December 14, Announces Krafton

New State December 9 update has been indefinitely postponed due to app review delays.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

PUBG: New State is set to receive a winter theme and new lobby music with this update

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State players will receive Chicken Medals as compensation
  • PUBG: New State will get the Survivor Pass volume 2 with this update
  • The update will add Electron and Mesta vehicles to its maps

PUBG: New State was set to receive a major update on December 9, which has since been postponed. According to the game developer, Krafton, the update had to be put on hold due to delays with the app review. Now, through its official blog, Krafton has announced that PUBG: New State players will be receiving Chicken Medals as compensation if the update is not released by December 14. It claims that they are yet to receive confirmations regarding the store app reviews, which means that the update is postponed for the foreseeable future.

According to the announcement, Krafton will send out an increasing number of Chicken Medals each day until the maintenance for the upcoming update takes place. Players are set to receive two Chicken Medals on December 14, three on December 15, four on December 16, and so on. Chicken Medals are a form of in-game currency that is used to open unique crates in PUBG: New State (review). Krafton will send out the rewards each day at 9am UTC (2:30pm IST).

The new update has PUBG players excited as it is set to bring additional customisation options for existing weapons. The update will also see the introduction of the L85A3 assault rifle. This Bullpup-style assault rifle uses 5.56mm rounds. It is set to have the highest damage of 5.56mm ammo weapons in the game so far.

PUBG: New State players will be able to purchase the Survivor Pass volume 2 with this upcoming update. The central character of this season pass will be Bella from the Dream Runners Faction. Players can clear the story missions to collect all of Bella's costumes. Krafton claims that this season pass will feature more character costumes than the previous season.

The game will also see the addition of two new vehicles — Electron and Mesta. The electric-powered minibus, Electron can be found either on the Troi map or the Training Ground. Mesta is a gasoline-powered two-seater sports car that is added to Erangel, certain areas of Troi, and the Training Ground.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton, PUBG New State Update
