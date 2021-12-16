PUBG: New State developer Krafton has revealed the first major update since its launch as the game surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally. The update is now available for Android and iOS users. A new lobby theme has also been introduced in the game by Krafton to celebrate the winter holiday season. Survivor Pass Vol. 2, a new weapon, new weapon customisation, and new vehicles have been added alongside a wave of updates and improvements to the game as a part of the update.

Here is a list of key features that are available on PUBG: New State following the new update:

Survivor Pass Vol. 2

The Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character Bella who is a part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players can complete a variety of story missions to earn all of Bella's costumes. Players also have the option to upgrade to a Premium Pass to earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes as well as earn back 1,500 NC upon reaching Level 48 of the pass.

New Vehicles

Two new vehicles are coming to PUBG: New State. One is the Electron — an electric six-seater minibus that offers increased durability relative to other vehicles in-game. The other is the Mesta — two-seater classic sports car that offers quick acceleration and hits high speeds. The Electron is available on Troi and Training Ground while the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel, and Training Ground.

New Weapon

Following the update, players can now obtain the L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. While its fire rate is lower than others in the game, the L85A3 offers the highest damage output of all the game's assault rifles that uses 5.56mm ammo.

Expanded Gun Customisations

New customisation options have been added for the M416, SLR, and L85A3 weapons. Players can now add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel to increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage.

Players will also be able to equip the new L85A3 assault rifle with a Vertical Foregrip Bipod, which will reduce vertical recoil, and while crouched or prone, will offer more controlled recoil. However, the L85A3's ADS speed will be reduced when using the Vertical Foregrip Bipod.

Merit Point System

A new Merit Point System is introduced to promote positive play. If players are reported for negative behaviours like team kills, they will lose Merit Points. If their Merit Points fall below a specific threshold, they will not be able to play Squad Mode until they increase their total Merit Points over time through solo play.