PUBG: New State Reveals First Major Post-Launch Update as It Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Worldwide

PUBG: New State update is now available for Android and iOS users.

Updated: 16 December 2021 16:08 IST
PUBG: New State Reveals First Major Post-Launch Update as It Surpasses 45 Million Downloads Worldwide

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @PUBG_NEWSTATE

Two new vehicles, Survivor Pass Vol. 2, and Merits Point System are among the new updates

Highlights
  • PUBG’s Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character, Bella
  • Two new vehicles are coming to PUBG: New State
  • A new Merit Point System is introduced to promote positive play

PUBG: New State developer Krafton has revealed the first major update since its launch as the game surpassed more than 45 million downloads globally. The update is now available for Android and iOS users. A new lobby theme has also been introduced in the game by Krafton to celebrate the winter holiday season. Survivor Pass Vol. 2, a new weapon, new weapon customisation, and new vehicles have been added alongside a wave of updates and improvements to the game as a part of the update.

Here is a list of key features that are available on PUBG: New State following the new update:

Survivor Pass Vol. 2

The Survivor Pass is based on the in-game character Bella who is a part of the Dream Runners Faction. Players can complete a variety of story missions to earn all of Bella's costumes. Players also have the option to upgrade to a Premium Pass to earn additional vehicles skins and characters costumes as well as earn back 1,500 NC upon reaching Level 48 of the pass.

New Vehicles

Two new vehicles are coming to PUBG: New State. One is the Electron — an electric six-seater minibus that offers increased durability relative to other vehicles in-game. The other is the Mesta — two-seater classic sports car that offers quick acceleration and hits high speeds. The Electron is available on Troi and Training Ground while the Mesta is available on Troi, Erangel, and Training Ground.

New Weapon

Following the update, players can now obtain the L85A3, a new assault rifle with low recoil. While its fire rate is lower than others in the game, the L85A3 offers the highest damage output of all the game's assault rifles that uses 5.56mm ammo.

Expanded Gun Customisations

New customisation options have been added for the M416, SLR, and L85A3 weapons. Players can now add a Long Barrel to the M416 to increase damage at the cost of increased vertical recoil. The SLR will be able to be equipped with a 5.56mm Barrel to increase firing accuracy at the expense of decreased damage.

Players will also be able to equip the new L85A3 assault rifle with a Vertical Foregrip Bipod, which will reduce vertical recoil, and while crouched or prone, will offer more controlled recoil. However, the L85A3's ADS speed will be reduced when using the Vertical Foregrip Bipod.

Merit Point System

A new Merit Point System is introduced to promote positive play. If players are reported for negative behaviours like team kills, they will lose Merit Points. If their Merit Points fall below a specific threshold, they will not be able to play Squad Mode until they increase their total Merit Points over time through solo play.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
