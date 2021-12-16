Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Downtime Announced for December 16 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

PUBG: New State Downtime Announced for December 16 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

PUBG: New State was slated to receive the update on December 9 initially.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 16 December 2021 12:31 IST
PUBG: New State Downtime Announced for December 16 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Robin John

PUBG: New State will get new weapons and vehicles as a part of the December update

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State will be down for maintenance for more than six hours
  • Players may need to clear cache of their app stores to get the update
  • PUBG: New State will get new lobby music and winter theme in the update

PUBG: New State developer Krafton has announced that its latest battle royale game will be down for maintenance on December 16. The developer will roll out a patch which will bring new content and updates to the battle royale game. The maintenance will be scheduled for more than six hours. Players will not be able to access PUBG: New State during the maintenance period. As a part of the December update, players will get a new weapon, new vehicles, more customisation options for weapons, among others.

Through a blog post, Krafton announced the maintenance schedule for PUBG: New State (review). The battle royale game will be down on December 16 from 12am (midnight) to 6:30am UTC (5:30am to 12pm (noon) IST). As per the announced time, the maintenance should have been completed by now, at the time of writing. Once the game goes into maintenance, players will not be able to access the game. When the game is updated on Krafton's servers, players will have to individually update the game on iOS and Android to gain access to the new content.

If for some reason, the update button isn't visible on the respective app stores, players would need to clear the cache for PUBG: New State to install the update. To clear the cache on Google Play store, head to Settings > Application > Google Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache. Similarly, for Galaxy Store head to Settings > Application > Galaxy Store > Storage > Delete Cache. However, there is no method mentioned to clear the cache on iOS.

As a part of the December update, players would gain access to Survivor Pass season 2 that will allow them to unlock upgraded level rewards for Premium Pass with new vehicle skins and character costumes. Alongside, players will also get an L85A3 assault rifle with 5.56mm ammo. It is said to have the highest damage among all 5.56mm ammo weapons and performs well in mid-to-long range fire fights. It will be available in Erangel and Troi maps.

Furthermore, players will also get two new vehicles — Electron and Mesta. The former is a six-seater electric minibus while the latter is a two-seater gasoline powered sports car. Electron can be found in Troi and Training Grounds while Mesta can be found in Erangel, some parts of Troi and training grounds.

PUBG: New State will also get new lobby music and the theme will get new winter decorations. Once the game is updated, players will get access to all the aforementioned new content.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG New State Update, Krafton, PUBG New State December Update, PUBG, Google Play Store, Galaxy Store
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Acer Kicks Off Year-End Online Sale in India to Offer Discounts on Gaming Laptops, Accessories

    Related Stories

    PUBG: New State Downtime Announced for December 16 Ahead of Latest Update Rollout
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
    2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
    3. Gadgets 360's Favourite Gadgets of the Year
    4. Moto G51 5G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: All Details
    5. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
    6. Water on Mars: ESA's ExoMars Discovers Hidden Reservoir
    7. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
    8. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
    9. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
    10. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
    #Latest Stories
    1. Dogecoin Whale Activity Goes Up 148 Percent After Tesla's DOGE Announcement
    2. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC Launched, Will Debut on Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honor Phones in Q1 2022
    3. WhatsApp Details Features, Services It Offered in India in 2021, From COVID-19 Resources to a QR Camera
    4. India Outlines $10-Billion Plan to Woo Global Chip Makers
    5. 90 Percent of Total Bitcoin Already Mined, but Total Supply to Be Mined in 120 Years: Report
    6. Byju's in Talks to Go Public via SPAC Route: Report
    7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 142,000 Accounts for Cheating in Less Than One Week
    8. Wikipedia Creator Jimmy Wales’ Computer and NFT Auctioned for Almost $1 Million
    9. Instagram May Soon Allow Longer Videos of Up to 60 Seconds to Be Posted as Stories
    10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Seems Imminent as Its Support Page Goes Live
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com