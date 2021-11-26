Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads

PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads

PUBG: New State update will also bring improvements to user experience.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 November 2021 17:33 IST
PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads

Photo Credit: Krafton/ PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is celebrating its 40 million downloads with a virtual event

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State is improving gyroscope sensitivity through the update
  • Krafton will also improve controlling on the battle royale game
  • PUBG: New State will reward gamers to celebrate its 40 million downloads

PUBG: New State is getting a new update next week which will bring a function to restrict cheating and third-party programs to exploit the game in real time, Krafton revealed on Friday. The update will also improve user experience by fixing issues with gyroscope and in-game sound system. In addition to the update, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State has surpassed the mark of 40 million downloads. It is celebrating the success by hosting a virtual party in the battle royale game and rewarding gamers with offerings including Chicken Medals and BP Random Boxes.

In an official announcement, Krafton said the latest PUBG: New State update will bring the function to remove players using third-party programs that help them exploit the game and gain unfair advantage over others. The new anti-cheat mechanism will also enhance the restrictions, suspensions, and bans being levied on unauthorised third-party programs.

The update will also fix issues with gyroscope sensitivity and add inverted controls for the gyroscope. Similarly, it will fix bugs involving virtual controls and squad killings. There will also be a fix for an issue where the sound of footsteps was not consistent in certain situations, the game publisher notes.

PUBG: New State will also get a full sprint character motion for an improved character experience. Further, the update will include fixes for issues where characters bounce back to their original positions when they walk or run on the stairs or the edge of buildings, scope sights display abnormally, and a grey ball suddenly appears in the lobby. It will also fix the graphics when accessing the game via deep links on iOS. There will also be other known bug fixes.

Exact details about when the update will reach users are yet to be revealed, though Krafton said that the game will undergo maintenance next week to get the changes.

Alongside the update, PUBG: New State has crossed the milestone of 40 million downloads worldwide. Gamers have been offered with a seven-day virtual event on the game to celebrate the success. It will last until December 6 and will bring rewards including three Chicken Medals on the first, fourth, and seventh day. Game players will also get BP Random Boxes on the third and fifth day of the event. There will be Troi 150 percent BP Card and Erangel 150 percent BP Card on the day second and sixth of the event, respectively.

Gamers can access the given rewards by logging into PUBG: New State during the event. It is also important to mention that the rewards will be time limited and will not be available post the virtual party.

PUBG: New State was released earlier this month as the latest mobile game from the house of PUBG Studios. It hit 10 million downloads on Google Play in less than a week since launch.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PlayerUnknown&#039s Battlegrounds
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: PUBG New State Update, PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton
    Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    What Makes Buy Now, Pay Later Ideal for India’s Millennials, Generation Z

    Related Stories

    PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
    2. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
    3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
    4. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
    5. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
    6. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
    7. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
    8. Crypto Mining in Texas May Demand 5 Times More Electricity by 2023
    9. Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Starts: Deals on Phones, Laptops, TVs, Wearables, More
    10. ACT Fibernet Offers Upgraded Broadband Plans to Coimbatore, Hyderabad Users
    #Latest Stories
    1. Snapchat Harry Potter Lens Launched to Celebrate 20-Year Film Anniversary: How to Use
    2. Bitkub CEO Pushes for TAT Coin Approval as Thailand Looks to Bolster GDP Through Crypto-Tourism
    3. Apple's AR Headset Tipped to Launch in 2022, AR Could Replace iPhone in a Decade: Kuo
    4. Moto Tab G70 Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
    5. Samsung Galaxy Note Series Cancelled; Galaxy S, Galaxy Z Series to Integrate Its Features: Report
    6. Google Proposes Improved Commitments on Browser Cookies: UK Competition Regulator
    7. Tata Said to Be in Talks to Set Up $300-Million Semiconductor Assembly Unit
    8. PUBG: New State Getting New Update With Enhanced Anti-Cheating Mechanism, Crosses 40 Million Downloads
    9. Bitcoin Whale Accumulates BTC 6,770, Worth $384 Million, in Less Than Two Weeks
    10. Infinix Note 11S India Launch Teased; Infinix Zero 5G Said to Come as Brand's First 5G Phone
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com