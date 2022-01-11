Technology News
  PUBG: New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode, New Weapons, Season 1 Battle Pass Announced

PUBG: New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode, New Weapons, Season 1 Battle Pass Announced

PUBG: New State update 0.9.23 will roll out sometime next week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 January 2022 18:00 IST
PUBG: New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode, New Weapons, Season 1 Battle Pass Announced

Photo Credit: Krafton

PUBG: New State's BR: Extreme mode will have a smaller area and only 64 players in the match

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State's new game mode is set in the Troi map
  • P90 SMG will use the new 5.7mm ammunition
  • PUBG: New State Battle Pass Season 1 will begin with the update rollout

PUBG: New State is getting an update that brings a new game mode and weapons, weapon customisation, along with other improvements to the game. The new game mode that Krafton has announced is set in the Troi map and will have only 64 players in the match. PUBG: New State players will also get the P90 SMG with 5.7mm ammunition along with new gun customisation options and weapon balance improvements. The newly launched battle royale game's Season 1 of Battle Pass will also begin as the update rolls out.

Krafton announced update 0.9.23 for PUBG: New State through a blog post. The update will roll out next week but the developer has detailed all the new goodies and improvements bundled with it.

Most importantly, PUBG: New State is getting a new game mode – BR: Extreme. In this, only 64 players will be a part of the match and will start off with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 Drone Credits, and fully charged boost metres. Players are restricted to a smaller area in the Troi map which will be selected at random in each match. It is set in the battle royale genre and each match will last 20 minutes.

Two Care Packages will be delivered in the beginning, and the match will have more quantity vehicles and loot items. BR: Extreme will deploy players from a lower altitude, have faster drone deployment, and shortened time for teammate redeployment.

PUBG: New State is also getting a new P90 submachine gun (SMG). It uses a new kind of ammunition – 5.7mm – which will also be added to the Drone Store in the game. The new weapon will come loaded with a tier-2 transformative scope and a suppressor attached. However, it cannot be modified with other attachments.

New weapon enhancements in PUBG: New State include new suppressors or flash hiders for the DP-28 rifle and a lightweight stock for the M762 assault rifle. Krafton has also improved the bullet spread of shotguns and pistols when fired mid-air. Alongside, L85A3's load time has also been reduced.

Weapon customisations include reduced bullet spread for the M416 assault rifle. M762 and M16A4's customisations will no longer decrease bullet speed and recoil control, respectively. The DSR-1 sniper rifle's customisation won't reduce bullet speed but will increase vertical recoil.

Krafton has also improved the actions and animations of the players in PUBG: New State. Players will get a new Parkour Roll and Sudden Dash movements. There are also a few more improvements to the Mode Balance.

Lastly, the Season 1 of Battle Pass will begin as the update rolls out next week. Krafton has upgraded the rewards for reaching Contender, Master, and Conqueror. There will also be revamped match scores and tier evaluation standards.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    Further reading: PUBG, PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG New State Update
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
    Xiaomi 11T Pro Sale in India Confirmed via Amazon Ahead of January 19 Launch

    PUBG: New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode, New Weapons, Season 1 Battle Pass Announced
