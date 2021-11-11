PUBG: New State has been officially launched for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices in more than 200 countries including India. The new battle royale game was announced in February as the latest title in the PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) franchise. It is claimed to bring a next-generation battle royale experience where 100 players will fight using different weapons and strategies. Developed by PUBG Studios, PUBG: New State brings an open-world battleground where players fight in a universe that is set in 2051. It also brings new vehicles and consumables that are aimed to deliver a fresh experience.

You can get PUBG: New State on devices that are running on at least Android 6.0, iOS 13, or iPadOS 13. The game is available for download through both Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Late last month, publisher Krafton announced that PUBG: New State will be available in 17 different languages globally. The game is developed by PUBG Studios — the company that has also developed the original PUBG: Battlegrounds for PC and consoles. It has integrated an all-new “global illumination” graphics rendering technology and a gunplay system that is claimed to be on par with what's available on the existing PUBG version for PCs. The new game is also based on Vulkan API to provide a stable experience.

For delivering a fresh experience over PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), PUBG: New State is touted to have new mechanics including dodging, drop calls, and support requests. It also brings new vehicles that are exclusive to the PUBG: New State players.

Krafton said that to provide a stable gameplay experience to users, it has established nine global service hubs. The new game is also claimed to limit cheats by banning the use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard, and mouse, and actively detecting and restricting hacks.

PUBG: New State launch was delayed by two hours due to technical issues. Ahead of its debut, the game was available for pre-registrations in India and other markets. Those who pre-registered for the game are rewarded with a Takion TR1 (Vehicle Skin) that will be available through an in-game mail until January 5, 2022.

There are also launch-day rewards including New State Profile icon and frame as well as 10 Chicken Medals. Additionally, players will stand a chance to win rewards such as New State t-shirts, pants, and parachutes that will be available for winning the global launch event. There are also some known issues that you can check from the PUBG: New State website.

In addition to the known issues, the official PUBG: New State account on Twitter has announced that due to a large inflow of users in a short time period, some users may experience log-in issues on a temporary basis. The team is working on resolving the issue, the tweet said.