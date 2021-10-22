Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11

PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11

PUBG: New State will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 October 2021 12:53 IST
PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11

Photo Credit: Krafton

PUBG: New State is claimed to have an all-new rendering technology

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State release date has been announced
  • The new PUBG title will be available under final testing in 28 countries
  • PUBG: New State is teased to come with four unique maps

PUBG: New State release date is set for November 11, publisher Krafton announced during its showcasing event on Friday. The South Korean company said that the new mobile game will be released on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries – including in India – following a final technical test in 28 countries that will be conducted from October 29–30. PUBG: New State that was announced in February is claimed to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS. The pre-registration process for the game was started globally following the announcement of the game, though it went live in India in September.

Krafton said at its event that was livestreamed on YouTube that PUBG: New State will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

The final technical test of PUBG: New State will be conducted next week in 28 countries that are namely, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

Set in the year 2051, PUBG: New State will bring a next-generation battle royale experience to mobile devices that will include all-new rendering technology and a gunplay system, which is touted to be on par with what's available in the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds. There will also be next-generation graphics, the company teased.

Just like the original PUBG: Battlegrounds for PC and consoles, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studios. It will include new maps and an improved gameplay.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” said Krafton CEO CH Kim, in a statement. “Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

Creative Director Daehun Kim said that PUBG: New State is aimed at pushing the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customisation, the drone store, and a unique player recruitment system. The game will carry four unique maps, including the future-set Troi and franchise staple Erangel. It will also receive regular updates to offer new content, as well as improved gameplay and a season-based service focused on gameplay balance and fun, the executive said.

Krafton will actively communicate with gamers and provide stable game services by establishing nine global service hubs, said Publishing Head Henry Chung.

To limit cheats on PUBG: New State, Head of Anti-Cheat Unit at PUBG Studios, Sangwan Kim, said that Krafton would ban the use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard, and mouse, and actively detect and restrict hacks. The company is also claimed to closely analyse and review community feedback that is promised to be reflected through in-game updates.

PUBG: New State was announced earlier this year as a new mobile game title from Krafton — after PUBG Mobile and India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It received over 10 million new pre-registrations in the last one month after crossing the 40 million mark in September.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG, Players Unknown Battlegrounds, PUBG Battlegrounds, Krafton, PUBG Studios
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
REvil: Governments Said to Turn Tables on Ransomware Gang by Pushing It Offline

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  2. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  5. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Hisense Brings 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs to India: All Details
  7. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  8. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  9. Dune Movie Review: Epic, Brave, but Mightily Flawed
  10. Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search Adds Feature to Make Learning New Words a Daily Habit on Its App
  2. Huawei Watch GT 3 With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched, FreeBuds Lipstick With Fashionable Charging Case Also Unveield
  3. PUBG: New State Release Date in India and More Than 200 Countries Globally Set for November 11
  4. Former SpaceX Engineers Designing Nuclear Microreactor as 'Clean Energy Alternative to Fossil Fuels'
  5. REvil: Governments Said to Turn Tables on Ransomware Gang by Pushing It Offline
  6. Snap Shares Plunge 25 percent as Apple Privacy Changes Hit Advertising Business
  7. PayPal Said to Be in $45-Billion Bid for Pinterest
  8. Segway Launches Mecha Kit That Turns Ninebot Scooters Into Water Bullet-Blasting Machines
  9. Google Meet Adds Audio Video Lock Feature to Help Hosts Mute Participants During Calls
  10. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of October 28 Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com