PUBG: New State release date is set for November 11, publisher Krafton announced during its showcasing event on Friday. The South Korean company said that the new mobile game will be released on Android and iOS in more than 200 countries – including in India – following a final technical test in 28 countries that will be conducted from October 29–30. PUBG: New State that was announced in February is claimed to have received more than 50 million pre-registrations on Android and iOS. The pre-registration process for the game was started globally following the announcement of the game, though it went live in India in September.

Krafton said at its event that was livestreamed on YouTube that PUBG: New State will debut as a free-to-play mobile game in 17 different languages globally.

The final technical test of PUBG: New State will be conducted next week in 28 countries that are namely, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and Yemen.

Set in the year 2051, PUBG: New State will bring a next-generation battle royale experience to mobile devices that will include all-new rendering technology and a gunplay system, which is touted to be on par with what's available in the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds. There will also be next-generation graphics, the company teased.

Just like the original PUBG: Battlegrounds for PC and consoles, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studios. It will include new maps and an improved gameplay.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” said Krafton CEO CH Kim, in a statement. “Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We're committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

Creative Director Daehun Kim said that PUBG: New State is aimed at pushing the battle royale genre forward through original gameplay features that include, but are not limited to, weapon customisation, the drone store, and a unique player recruitment system. The game will carry four unique maps, including the future-set Troi and franchise staple Erangel. It will also receive regular updates to offer new content, as well as improved gameplay and a season-based service focused on gameplay balance and fun, the executive said.

Krafton will actively communicate with gamers and provide stable game services by establishing nine global service hubs, said Publishing Head Henry Chung.

To limit cheats on PUBG: New State, Head of Anti-Cheat Unit at PUBG Studios, Sangwan Kim, said that Krafton would ban the use of unauthorised programs, emulators, keyboard, and mouse, and actively detect and restrict hacks. The company is also claimed to closely analyse and review community feedback that is promised to be reflected through in-game updates.

PUBG: New State was announced earlier this year as a new mobile game title from Krafton — after PUBG Mobile and India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It received over 10 million new pre-registrations in the last one month after crossing the 40 million mark in September.