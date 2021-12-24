Technology News
  PUBG: New State Redeem Codes: Krafton Reveals Free Rewards for the Holidays

PUBG: New State Redeem Codes: Krafton Reveals Free Rewards for the Holidays

PUBG: New State will deliver the rewards to players via in-game mail.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2021 14:16 IST
PUBG: New State Redeem Codes: Krafton Reveals Free Rewards for the Holidays

Photo Credit: Krafton

Gamers will have to visit a website in order to redeem these PUBG: New State rewards

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State’s chicken medals rewards can be claimed until January 10
  • Meanwhile, the Winter Carnival crate can be claimed by January 6
  • PUBG: New State players can only claim rewards once per account ID

PUBG: New State has kicked off its holiday celebrations with two new redeem codes which grant free rewards to players in the popular battle royale game. After the game recently crossed the 45-million download mark, Krafton says it has shared these codes to thank gamers for their support. The in-game rewards include “Winter Carnival” crate tickets and chicken medals. Both of these are now accessible to any player and are up for grabs until next month, according to Krafton. The publisher has a dedicated website where gamers can claim these rewards. These can only be claimed once per account ID and will be delivered to players via the in-game mail section.

PUBG New State redeem codes: How to claim

These rewards cannot be claimed by users on their smartphones. Instead, users must visit a website set up by Krafton in order to use the redeem codes. Here are the steps to claim the free chicken medals and free crate tickets in PUBG: New State.

  1. Visit the PUBG: New State website.
  2. Type one of the redeem codes (listed below) on the webpage.
  3. Open PUBG: New State on your phone and open the game settings.
  4. Tap the Basic tab, and note your Account ID.
  5. Enter your Account ID on the redemption website.
  6. Solve the CAPTCHA and click on Redeem.

PUBG New State free crate tickets redeem codes

The first redeem code shared by Krafton is WINTERCARNIVAL15, which will grant users access to the Winter Carnival Crate. Gamers can access winter-themed skins, accessories, and clothing along with in-game vehicle themes. Users will have to claim this redeem code by January 6, and all PUBG: New State users can claim the reward once per account ID.

PUBG New State free chicken medals redeem codes

PUBG: New State uses different kinds of in-game currency, such as NC and Chicken Medals. The latter is used to unlock crates in the game to unlock special content, and Krafton is now offering six chicken medals for free with the redeem code WINTERHOLIDAY. All PUBG: New State users are eligible to claim this reward, and it can be redeemed by January 10.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG New State Codes, PUBG, Krafton, PUBG Redeem Codes, PUBG New State Chicken Medals, PUBG New State Rewards
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
