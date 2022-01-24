Technology News
PUBG: New State Nickname Change Ticket Now Available for Purchase in NC Store

PUBG: New State has NC an in-game currency to make in-game purchases.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 January 2022 18:16 IST
PUBG: New State Nickname Change Ticket Now Available for Purchase in NC Store

The Nickname Change Ticket will cost 900 NC

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State recently got January update
  • NC is an in-game currency to make in-game purchases
  • You can get NC by signing up for Google Play’s Opinion Rewards

PUBG: New State Nickname Change Ticket is now available for purchase in the NC Store. As the ticket suggests, it will allow users to change their nicknames they use while playing the battle royale game. This comes a few days after the game's development team announced graphics enhancements for the Troi map. Krafton has also released the January 0.9.23 update marking the beginning of Season 1 of the game. It brings BR: Extreme game mode, the P90 SMG with 5.7mm ammunition, gun customisation options, and weapon balance improvements.

As per the tweet by PUBG: New State Twitter handle, the Nickname Change Ticket is now available to purchase in the NC Store. The Nickname Change Ticket can be purchased for 900 NC (new currency), which is an in-game currency given to players to make in-game purchases such as skins, open crates, outfits, and more items. If you don't have enough NC, you can purchase it.

In order to get NC, users can open the PUBG: New State game, and click on the + icon beside the “N” icon. Select the package you want, and click “Purchase”. Once done, you'll be directed towards your mode of purchase such as debit card or credit card, UPI, Google Play Balance (on Android), among others. You can also sign up for the Google Play's Opinion Rewards and the credits received can also be exchanged for NC.

As mentioned, PUBG: New State will get graphic enhancements in the Troi Map in the February update, the game's development team announced recently, adding that this will reduce eye fatigue, and make it easier to locate enemies on a distance. The game also got the 0.9.23 January update marking the beginning of Season 1 of the game. The update also brought BR: Extreme game mode, the P90 SMG with 5.7mm ammunition, gun customisation options, and weapon balance improvements.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    PUBG: New State, PUBG: New State Nickname Change Ticket, Nickname Change Ticket, PUBG
    Sourabh Kulesh
    Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
