Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics

PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics

PUBG: New State does not have a release date yet and it is unclear if it will release in India.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 February 2021 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics

PUBG: New State is set in 2051

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State trailer shows new gameplay
  • PUBG: New State will be available on Android and iOS
  • The game will be published by Krafton

PUBG: New State has been announced and is up for pre-registration on Google Play and the App Store. The developer of the game, PUBG Studio has shared a trailer for PUBG: New State and a dedicated website has been set up for the same as well. The trailer shows some gameplay, graphics, and some new mechanics that will be present in the game. PUBG: New State is set in the year 2051 and brings new vehicles, weapons, new map, and more. The game is being published by Krafton, a South Korean video game holding company.

As per the official website, PUBG: New State is up for pre-registration on Google Play but there seems to be no option to do so just yet on the Indian store. The game will also be available for pre-order via the App Store but that's coming soon. The website states a permanent limited vehicle skin will be awarded to those who pre-order the game. Besides the new website and Google Play listing, the developers have also shared a trailer that shows of some of the gameplay and mechanics of PUBG: New State. The game is set in 2051 which falls in line with a recent leak and you can check out the trailer below.

The trailer shows a familiar battle royale setting with players dropping in to ‘Troi' which is presumably the name of the map. There are modern weapons and modern vehicles, as well as some gadgets that will enhance gameplay. It carries forward the essence of PUBG Mobile so players will not have any trouble getting used to PUBG: New State.

As of now, PUBG Studio has not shared an exact release date for the game but a recent leak suggested that it may launch as early as next week. Additional details can be expected in the coming days.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India by the government in September 2020 due to Chinese company Tencent's involvement with the game. Attempts were made by Krafton to bring the game back to the country but nothing seemed to work out. Now, whether or not PUBG: New State will release in the country remains to be seen.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Studio
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G IP67-Certified Dust and Water Resistance Tipped
PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration; Trailer Shows Gameplay, New Mechanics
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  3. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  4. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  5. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  7. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  9. OnePlus 9 Series Affordable Variant Could Be Called OnePlus 9R, Not OnePlus 9e
  10. FAU-G 5v5 Team Deathmatch Mode Coming Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Wear OS Fix for ‘Hey Google’ Detection Issue in the Works: Report
  2. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Could Be Revamped With Increased Benefits From March 1: All the Details
  3. Vivo X60 Reportedly Spotted on BIS and Indonesia Telecom Certification Sites, Global Launch Expected Soon
  4. Xiaomi Expands Local Manufacturing for Smartphones, Smart TVs in India, Names 3 New Partners
  5. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020; Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi Take Top 10 Spots: Report
  6. Nothing, Teenage Engineering Partnership Hints at Future Audio Products, Samsung’s Manu Sharma Hired as India Lead
  7. Oppo Reno 5K With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Anthem Overhaul Officially Cancelled, BioWare Studio Director Announces
  10. Loki Release Date Set for June 11, a Month Later Than Originally Planned
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com