  PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards

PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards

New State Mobile has also added Lunar New Year events with rewards in the game.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 January 2022 14:03 IST
PUBG New State Renamed to New State Mobile, Krafton Announces Lunar New Year Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton

Krafton's decision to rename PUBG New State suggests the game may not come to PC or consoles

Highlights
  • Krafton has updated its social media handles to ‘New State Mobile’
  • Gamers can log in until February 2 for rewards in New State Mobile
  • Krafton yet to update the game’s name on Google Play store and App Store

PUBG New State is being renamed to New State Mobile, the game's publisher Krafton confirmed on Thursday. Krafton revealed the new name of the popular battle royale game for smartphones that was launched in November 2021. It has since racked up over 45 million downloads. While Krafton offers a desktop version of PUBG, which recently became a free-to-play game, the latest move by Krafton to rename PUBG New State suggests that the game could remain a mobile-only game and may not be released for PC and consoles.

The South Korean publisher confirmed that it has renamed PUBG New State to New State Mobile in a tweet on Thursday. Krafton has already changed the name of its Facebook and Twitter accounts to New State Mobile. “NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core,” Krafton says in the tweet. The game was released in November last year and has since accumulated over 45 million downloads, according to a previous report. At the time of publishing, the Google Play store and Apple's App Store listing for the game still had the old PUBG: New State title.

Krafton recently added a new BR: Extreme Mode to New State Mobile, in which matches feature 64 players and last for 20 minutes. Gamers are dropped into the Troi map with a P1911 handgun, a smoke grenade, 300 drone credits, and fully charged boost meters. They must battle other players in fast-paced matches that grant double tier points. According to a report by Dotesports, a lot of changes are coming to the game starting with the addition of the BR: Extreme Mode and Krafton will more details will be shared “later this year”.

Meanwhile, Krafton recently announced a new set of Lunar New Year events and rewards in the game that will run until February 2. The first event will grant three BP Random Boxes to players who log in to the game for at least four days, and four Royale Chest Tickets to players who play BR: Extreme mode at least thrice daily for four days. The second event will grant three Frozen Wonderland Crate Tickets to players who play BR: Extreme at least 12 times before February 2, while gamers who win a Chicken Dinner in BR: Extreme will get five Chicken Medals, according to Krafton.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Further reading: PUBG New State, New State Mobile, Krafton, PUBG NEW State Renamed, New State Mobile Features
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    iPhone 14 May Get eSIM-Only and Nano-SIM Card Slot Models; New ‘Trade-In Tool’ Spotted

