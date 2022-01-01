PUBG: New State is getting a new map and the first batch of major updates, publisher Krafton has announced as a part of its New Year message to the community. The South Korean company has also given a sneak peek of the upcoming map ahead of its official debut. PUBG: New State was launched in India and around the world in November as the latest battle royale title for mobile gamers — after PUBG Mobile and India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Krafton has released three images to give us a glimpse of the new map that will be launched on PUBG: New State in the middle of 2022. The map appears to have a mix and match of hills and plains as well as modern buildings and a central city tower.

PUBG: New State will get a new map later this year

Photo Credit: Krafton

In addition to the new map, PUBG: New State is promised to get its first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022. Krafton also noted that one of its biggest priorities in 2022 will be “to continue making updates and improvements” to meet expectations.

“We also want to make sure to provide all our global survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together,” Krafton said.

Meanwhile, Krafton is celebrating the new year with gamers by offering six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets. Gamers have been provided with a coupon code “HAPPYNEWSTATE” that can be redeemed on a dedicated page to get the virtual freebies on the game. You can look at our previous coverage to see how you can claim the gifts. Importantly, the coupon is valid until 11:59pm on January 10.