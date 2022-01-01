Technology News
  PUBG: New State Teases New Map, Major Updates in 2022; Freebies Offered to Celebrate New Year

PUBG: New State Teases New Map, Major Updates in 2022; Freebies Offered to Celebrate New Year

PUBG: New State will roll out a new map in the middle of 2022.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 January 2022 14:58 IST
PUBG: New State Teases New Map, Major Updates in 2022; Freebies Offered to Celebrate New Year

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Robin John

PUBG: New State will get the first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State will get a new map with modern buildings
  • Krafton has shared images to showcase the map before its launch
  • PUBG: New State gamers can get freebies by redeeming a coupon

PUBG: New State is getting a new map and the first batch of major updates, publisher Krafton has announced as a part of its New Year message to the community. The South Korean company has also given a sneak peek of the upcoming map ahead of its official debut. PUBG: New State was launched in India and around the world in November as the latest battle royale title for mobile gamers — after PUBG Mobile and India-exclusive Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Krafton has released three images to give us a glimpse of the new map that will be launched on PUBG: New State in the middle of 2022. The map appears to have a mix and match of hills and plains as well as modern buildings and a central city tower.

pubg new state upcoming map image krafton PUBG New State

PUBG: New State will get a new map later this year
Photo Credit: Krafton

 

In addition to the new map, PUBG: New State is promised to get its first batch of major updates in the first two months of 2022. Krafton also noted that one of its biggest priorities in 2022 will be “to continue making updates and improvements” to meet expectations.

“We also want to make sure to provide all our global survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together,” Krafton said.

Meanwhile, Krafton is celebrating the new year with gamers by offering six chicken medals and three royale chest crate tickets. Gamers have been provided with a coupon code “HAPPYNEWSTATE” that can be redeemed on a dedicated page to get the virtual freebies on the game. You can look at our previous coverage to see how you can claim the gifts. Importantly, the coupon is valid until 11:59pm on January 10.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Further reading: PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG

    Further reading: PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG
    Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch With 15-Day Battery Life, Body Temperature Monitoring Debuts
    Cryptocurrency Exchanges Across India Said to Face DGCI Crackdown, Rs. 70-Crore Tax Evasion Detected

