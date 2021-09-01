Technology News
loading

PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users

PUBG: New State is a new mobile game set in 2051 with modern vehicles and new mechanics.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 September 2021 13:35 IST
PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users

PUBG: New State has so far attracted over 32 million pre-registrations globally

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State is up for pre-registrations on Google Play, App Store
  • PUBG: New State was globally announced back in February
  • PUBG: New State is teased to have new rides and flying toys

PUBG: New State pre-registrations have gone live in India, game maker Krafton has announced. Pre-registrations are now open on Google Play store and App Store for Android and iPhone users, respectively. The new game was announced globally in February but pre-registrations were not opened in India back then as the company was working on re-launching PUBG Mobile India — that debuted as Battlegrounds Mobile India — in the country. However, now that the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India has happened, Indian users can join other gamers around the world in pre-registering for the PUBG: New State.

Krafton says that PUBG: New State will launch as a free-to-play experience on Android and iOS platforms this year. However, an exact launch date has not been shared yet. Interested players can pre-register on Google Play for Android devices and App Store for iOS devices. PUBG: New State has so far attracted over 32 million pre-registrations globally since February, but these numbers do not include fans from in India, China, and Vietnam. Pre-registered users get free access to a limited vehicle skin (permanently).

Announced in February, PUBG: New State has the familiar battle royale setting, but it is set in 2051 and includes modern weapons and vehicles, as well as some gadgets that promise to enhance the gameplay. The trailer released in February showed off some of the new mechanics and environments that will differentiate PUBG: New State from other PUBG titles. Some of the teased features include new rides, flying toys, and customisable guns.

To recall, PUBG Mobile India was banned in the country in September last year due to its relationship with Chinese company Tencent. It was brought back as Battlegrounds Mobile India this year, after PUBG Mobile's publishing and distribution rights were taken over by Krafton. The same company is now bringing PUBG: New State to India as well. Krafton says it has invested a total of $70 million (roughly Rs. 511 crores) in India this year in the IT sector including in an esports company Nodwin Gaming, the game streaming platform Loco, and a web novel platform Pratilipi.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG New State Pre Registration, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Studio, PUBG
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Completes Business Registration of Electric Vehicle Unit

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Pre-Registrations Go Live in India for Android, iOS Users
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Pre-Orders, Sale Said to Begin Next Month
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  3. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  4. Starlink Satellite Internet Could Reach India Soon, Elon Musk Teases
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display Arrives in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Get OxygenOS Updates With New Features
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour in India
  8. PUBG: New State Up for Pre-Registrations in India for Android, iPhone Users
  9. No Time to Die Release Date in India Revealed, Final Trailer Out
  10. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
#Latest Stories
  1. LinkedIn Stories Short-Video Feature to Leave Platform on September 30, New Experience in Plans
  2. Realme 9 Series, Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India by the End of October: Report
  3. Google’s New AI-Based Tech Can Transform Poor Quality Photos Into High-Res Images
  4. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Unveils 55,000 Corporate, Technology Jobs in First Hiring Push Under His Watch
  5. Vivo X70 Pro+ Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Primary Sensor; Camera Details, Colours Leaked
  6. Google Appeals France's 'Disproportionate' EUR 500-Million in Copyright Row
  7. Nokia G50 Renders, Price, and Specifications Leak Ahead of Rumoured Launch
  8. Didi Workers Said to Get Union in Groundbreaking Move for China's Tech Sector
  9. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Get Disappearing Mode Option in Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Surfaces Online, Shows Design Similar to Galaxy S21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com