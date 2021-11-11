PUBG: New State launch has been delayed by two hours due to technical issues. The new battle royale game from the house of South Korean publisher Krafton was originally scheduled to be available for download in more than 200 countries around the globe including in India at 4:00 UTC (9:30am IST) on Thursday. The publisher, however, announced the delay in the launch just minutes after the game was meant to go live. PUBG: New State is touted to deliver a next-generation battle royale experience to mobile devices — on par with the PC version PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Krafton said in a press statement that the launch of PUBG: New State will now take place at 15:00 KST (11:30am IST) today (Thursday, November 11).

“In order to look into some last-minute issues with the cloud servers and ensure that service is stable upon launch, the official launch of PUBG: New State will be delayed by two hours,” the company said. “We are working to resolve these issues and apologise to all of our Survivors for this delay.”

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details.

Gamers who pre-registered for PUBG: New State were able to download the game from Google Play and Apple's App Store on their Android and iOS devices, respectively. However, due to the technical issues, they are seeing an “Unable to connect to the server” error.

PUBG: New State was announced in February as a new version in the PUBG franchise. Since the announcement, the game has garnered over 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS. Pre-registrations for PUBG: New State went live in India in September.

Late last month, Krafton announced the final test of PUBG: New State before its launch that was conducted in 28 countries globally, including in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Korea, Myanmar, Nepal, and Singapore, among others.

PUBG: New State is promised to have new maps and an improved gameplay over PUBG Mobile. It is also claimed to have an all-new rendering technology and a gunplay system that is similar to what's available on the PC version PUBG: Battlegrounds.