Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Launch in India and Other Markets Delayed by 2 Hours Due to Technical Issues

PUBG: New State Launch in India and Other Markets Delayed by 2 Hours Due to Technical Issues

Gamers who were able to download PUBG: New State are seeing an “Unable to connect to the server” error.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 November 2021 10:32 IST
PUBG: New State Launch in India and Other Markets Delayed by 2 Hours Due to Technical Issues

Photo Credit: Krafton/ PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is claimed to deliver a next-generation battle royale experience

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State was originally scheduled to be available from 9:30am IST
  • The battle royale game was announced in February
  • PUBG: New State garnered over 50 million pre-registrations

PUBG: New State launch has been delayed by two hours due to technical issues. The new battle royale game from the house of South Korean publisher Krafton was originally scheduled to be available for download in more than 200 countries around the globe including in India at 4:00 UTC (9:30am IST) on Thursday. The publisher, however, announced the delay in the launch just minutes after the game was meant to go live. PUBG: New State is touted to deliver a next-generation battle royale experience to mobile devices — on par with the PC version PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Krafton said in a press statement that the launch of PUBG: New State will now take place at 15:00 KST (11:30am IST) today (Thursday, November 11).

“In order to look into some last-minute issues with the cloud servers and ensure that service is stable upon launch, the official launch of PUBG: New State will be delayed by two hours,” the company said. “We are working to resolve these issues and apologise to all of our Survivors for this delay.”

 

Gamers who pre-registered for PUBG: New State were able to download the game from Google Play and Apple's App Store on their Android and iOS devices, respectively. However, due to the technical issues, they are seeing an “Unable to connect to the server” error.

PUBG: New State was announced in February as a new version in the PUBG franchise. Since the announcement, the game has garnered over 50 million pre-registrations on both Android and iOS. Pre-registrations for PUBG: New State went live in India in September.

Late last month, Krafton announced the final test of PUBG: New State before its launch that was conducted in 28 countries globally, including in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Korea, Myanmar, Nepal, and Singapore, among others.

PUBG: New State is promised to have new maps and an improved gameplay over PUBG Mobile. It is also claimed to have an all-new rendering technology and a gunplay system that is similar to what's available on the PC version PUBG: Battlegrounds.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Sells About 930,000 Tesla Shares Worth $1.1 Billion

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Launch in India and Other Markets Delayed by 2 Hours Due to Technical Issues
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  2. PUBG: New State Global Launch Delayed Due to Technical Issues
  3. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  4. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  5. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Vivo V23e With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Shortage: Sony Said to Reduce PlayStation 5 Production Outlook Due to Component, Logistics Constraint
  2. Disney+ Streaming Subscriber Growth Slows, Reaches 118 Million Worldwide
  3. PUBG: New State Launch in India and Other Markets Delayed by 2 Hours Due to Technical Issues
  4. Elon Musk Sells About 930,000 Tesla Shares Worth $1.1 Billion
  5. NASA, SpaceX Launch Crew-3 Astronauts to Orbit on Flight to International Space Station
  6. Apple Business Essentials Service Launched to Help Small Businesses Manage Employee Devices
  7. WOO Network Bags Series A Funding of $30 Million Amid Growing Crypto Culture
  8. Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G Power (2022) Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing Includes MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  10. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Scanner Breaks Once Battery Is Fully Discharged, Some Users Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com