PUBG: New State to Release New Hotfix Update This Week to Fix Lag Issues

PUBG: New State was released earlier this month and now the developers have announced that a slew of fixes are coming in the next update. The update includes fixes to game control, lag issues, and several other optimisations. The developer team apologised for the inconvenience and confirmed that the hotfix update will be rolled out sometime this week. Several users earlier reported bricking issues after the game prompted them to sign in either as a guest or using a social media account. There is no clarity on whether this issue will be resolved or not.

The developer team of PUBG: New State, the latest from the publisher of popular battle royale games including Battlegrounds Mobile India, took to Twitter to confirm that the hotfix update is releasing sometime this week. The company says that the update prioritises on game controls, lag, and optimisations. The rollout of the update is said to be gradual in nature.

To recall, PUBG: New State was launched on November 11 for Android and iOS devices in 200 countries, including India. Since then, several users have reported of bugs and issues in the game. Users reported their devices were being bricked after downloading the game.

Tipster Mukul Sharma said that his device running Android 12 would not boot after installing PUBG: New State. Krafton in a statement to Gadgets 360 had responded by saying that it had conducted sufficient testing for devices with similar specifications to the Samsung Galaxy S7 (or devices with 2GB RAM) and confirmed smooth functionality of the game.

PUBG: New State hit the one-crore download mark on the Google Play store in less than a week since its launch. The free-to-play battle royale game features updated graphics, a new Troi map, as well as new vehicles. It is also set in the future, unlike the original PUBG game.