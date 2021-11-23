PUBG: New State is getting an update that strengthens anti-cheating measures in the newly launched battle royale game from Krafton. The update is currently rolling out for players on Android, and the developer mentions that players on iOS will soon get the update as well. Without the latest update installed on their devices, players will not be able to play PUBG: New State. Krafton has also announced a special compensation for players as a part of this update.

Through a blog post, Krafton announced that PUBG: New State will not work on Android devices unless players update the game. If not updated, the game will redirect players to the Google Play store or the Galaxy Store. As a reward for getting this update, players will be awarded three Chicken Medals. It is worth noting that players — or Survivors as the game calls them — on iOS will soon receive the update as it is currently in the works.

This update is the first of many that PUB: New State will implement to strengthen the anti-cheating measures. These measures are aimed at identifying and reducing cheating methods employed by players. Players also risk the chance of getting banned if they are found using unethical methods or hacks while playing the game.

PUBG: New State was launched on November 11 for Android, iOS, and iPadOS devices in around 200 countries including India. It is the latest title in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) franchise. It is claimed to bring a next-generation battle royale experience where 100 players will fight using different weapons and strategies.

In a week since its launch, PUBG: New State has hit the one-crore download mark on the Google Play store. The latest PUBG title — set in the future — features updated graphics, a new Troi map, along with new vehicles.