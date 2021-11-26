Technology News
  PUBG: New State Bug Allowed In Game Items to Be Mistakenly Claimed, Affected Accounts Blocked

PUBG: New State Bug Allowed In-Game Items to Be Mistakenly Claimed, Affected Accounts Blocked

PUBG: New State players with restricted accounts will get compensation through in-game mail.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 November 2021 11:14 IST
PUBG: New State Bug Allowed In-Game Items to Be Mistakenly Claimed, Affected Accounts Blocked

PUBG: New State was released for Android, iOS in India on November 11

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State underwent emergency maintenance on November 25
  • Accounts affected by the bug have been temporarily restricted
  • PUBG: New State received a mandatory update to curb cheating

PUBG: New State underwent emergency maintenance on Thursday to remove a bug that allowed in-game items to be mistakenly claimed by some accounts. Developer Krafton has mentioned that the accounts affected by this bug have been temporarily restricted while it rectifies the issue. Players with these blocked accounts will also be getting some compensation. Earlier this week, PUBG: New State received a mandatory update that brought new measures to improve detection of hackers in the game. These measures have been introduced in an attempt to curb cheating.

Through a release, Krafton announced that it had to do emergency maintenance on PUBG: New State for a short time on November 25. The maintenance was due a bug where "in-game items could be mistakenly claimed by certain accounts." Krafton also mentions that the accounts affected by this bug have been temporarily restricted from accessing the game while it retrieves the items and rectifies the bug.

Players who have been affected by this bug and have had their accounts blocked temporarily will gain access once the process of rectifying the bug is complete. PUBG: New State will also be giving players compensation for being blocked through the in-game mail.

In its release, Krafton said, "We sincerely apologise to all Survivors affected by this issue and to those whose accounts have been blocked in particular."

Earlier this week, PUBG: New State received a mandatory update that brought new measures to improve detection of hackers in the game. The mandatory update is an attempt by Krafton to improve its anti-cheating measures and has been rolled out for players on Android and iOS. The update brings enhanced measures for detecting "unauthorised third-party programs" in real-time.

Krafton mentions that it has detected an increased use of unauthorised third-party software over the weekend of November 20 to 22. These software aid players and give them special abilities in the game. Potential weaknesses in the PUBG: New State could have provided hackers with the necessary loopholes required to cheat in the game have also been patched, according to the developer.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton PUBG: New State review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PlayerUnknown&#039s Battlegrounds
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Satvik Khare
