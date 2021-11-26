PUBG: New State underwent emergency maintenance on Thursday to remove a bug that allowed in-game items to be mistakenly claimed by some accounts. Developer Krafton has mentioned that the accounts affected by this bug have been temporarily restricted while it rectifies the issue. Players with these blocked accounts will also be getting some compensation. Earlier this week, PUBG: New State received a mandatory update that brought new measures to improve detection of hackers in the game. These measures have been introduced in an attempt to curb cheating.

Through a release, Krafton announced that it had to do emergency maintenance on PUBG: New State for a short time on November 25. The maintenance was due a bug where "in-game items could be mistakenly claimed by certain accounts." Krafton also mentions that the accounts affected by this bug have been temporarily restricted from accessing the game while it retrieves the items and rectifies the bug.

Players who have been affected by this bug and have had their accounts blocked temporarily will gain access once the process of rectifying the bug is complete. PUBG: New State will also be giving players compensation for being blocked through the in-game mail.

In its release, Krafton said, "We sincerely apologise to all Survivors affected by this issue and to those whose accounts have been blocked in particular."

Earlier this week, PUBG: New State received a mandatory update that brought new measures to improve detection of hackers in the game. The mandatory update is an attempt by Krafton to improve its anti-cheating measures and has been rolled out for players on Android and iOS. The update brings enhanced measures for detecting "unauthorised third-party programs" in real-time.

Krafton mentions that it has detected an increased use of unauthorised third-party software over the weekend of November 20 to 22. These software aid players and give them special abilities in the game. Potential weaknesses in the PUBG: New State could have provided hackers with the necessary loopholes required to cheat in the game have also been patched, according to the developer.