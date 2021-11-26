PUBG: New State will start getting exclusive content for gamers in India, Krafton announced on Friday. The South Korean publisher has partnered with Sony Music India to bring the song ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl' by pop singer Badshah to the battle royale game. It is said to be the first of many upcoming collaborations of Indian Pop music with PUBG: New State. Krafton has also kicked off a dance challenge and announced the launch of a Web series titled New State Chronicles to enhance user engagement on the new game.

Badshah's song featuring playback singer Nikhita Gandhi will be used in sponsored content, including streams and promo videos, Krafton said. The game publisher is also working with rapper Raftaar to introduce an exclusive song for PUBG: New State.

The special song created by Raftaar will highlight the game's new features and alongside ‘Bad Boy x Bad Girl', will serve as the anthem of the game in India, Krafton said in a statement.

In addition to the songs, PUBG: New State is getting its own Web series titled New State Chronicles. The three-part series will feature celebrities and influencers including Awez Darbar, Kaneez Surka, Kubbra, Mortal, Mr. Faizu, Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Rohan, Scout, The Great Khali, and The Sound Blaze. It will premiere in December, though an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Krafton is also hosting a dance challenge where winners are entitled to receive Google Play Store Gift Cards worth up to $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3,74,500). Participants need to show off their dancing skills by uploading their New State dance videos using the PUBG: New State filter on Instagram and using #NewStateStyle and #PUBGNewState.

Additionally, Krafton has tied up with influencers and content creators such as Viraj Ghelani, Focused Indian, Bhuvan Bam, and the Comedy Factory to expand PUBG: New State.

The latest moves by Krafton come a little over a year after the government banned PUBG Mobile in the country. The game publisher earlier this year decided to bring its battle royale gameplay back to the Indian market with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

While BGMI has gained some popularity among PUBG Mobile fans in the country, Krafton appears to expand its presence with PUBG: New State. The new game was launched earlier this month — after attracting millions of pre-registrations on both Android and iOS platforms. In less than a week since launch, the game also reached one crore downloads on Google Play.

Alongside its local content partnerships, Krafton is currently busy fixing bugs and patching loopholes that allowed cheating on the game.