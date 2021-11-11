Technology News
loading

PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report

PUBG: New State players are largely facing the problem on Android 12.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 November 2021 16:58 IST
PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report

Photo Credit: Krafton/ PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State is claimed to deliver a “next-generation battle royale” experience

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State was released in India and around the world on Thursday
  • Shortly after the launch, some users reported bricking issues
  • PUBG: New State is available on Android, iPhone, and iPad

PUBG: New State is bricking Android devices, some users have reported on social media. The issue seems to have impacted especially those users who are using Android 12. However, it is also allegedly affecting devices running on some earlier Android versions. The bricking issue has emerged just hours after PUBG: New State was released in more than 200 countries, including India. The new game is touted to deliver a “next-generation battle royale” experience to gamers. It was announced in February and is available for download on Android, iPhone, and iPad devices.

Among other affected users, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted to report the bricking issue after installing PUBG: New State. Sharma said that while he was able to recover his Oppo Find X2 Pro, the game hard bricked his device — running on Android 12 — which was not booting up.

He noted on his report, via 91Mobiles, that the problem surfaces when PUBG: New State prompts users to sign in either as a guest or using a social account.

“Tapping on any of the three buttons turned out to be a nightmare and the device entered [the] boot loop for a couple of minutes. Post that, things became worse, as the device completely froze and is, well, a brick for now,” Sharma said.

 

The bricking issue is, however, not all pervasive at this moment — thankfully. We were able to load the game fully and play it on an Android 12-running Pixel 4a.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to publisher Krafton for a comment on the PUBG: New State bricking problem. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Ahead of its launch earlier on Thursday, PUBG: New State also saw an initial hiccup due to technical issues impacting its server access that resulted in a delay of a couple of hours in its arrival. The game is also not fully free of bugs as Krafton has mentioned some known issues on its official website.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton, PUBG New State Bug
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tesla vs Rivian: Five Ways the Two Electric Vehicle Companies Compare

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 15th Flight On Mars
  4. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  7. PUBG: New State Now Available to Download in India: All Details
  8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again, Causing Severe Burns
  10. Nokia X100 With Snapdragon 480, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Sberbank Unveils Second Supercomputer Christofari Neo to Meet Internal, External AI Demand
  2. PUBG: New State Bricking Android Devices, Some Users Report
  3. Elon Musk Sells a Total of $5 Billion in Tesla Shares After Twitter Poll
  4. Netflix Rolling Out AV1 Streaming on Select TVs, PlayStation 4 Pro
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out ‘My Contacts Except’ Feature, New UI for Contact, Group Info to Android Beta Users: Report
  6. Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen 'Extremely Concerned' by Metaverse
  7. UK Blocks GBP 3.2-Billion Class Action Against Google Over Allegedly Tracking iPhone Users’ Information
  8. E-Amrit Portal Launched in India to Raise Awareness on Electric Vehicle Adoption
  9. ‘Not Considering’: Zimbabwe Government Clarifies Stance on Legalising Cryptocurrency
  10. Subaru Launches Solterra, Its First All-Electric Car, Developed With Toyota
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com