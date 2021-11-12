Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails

PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails

Age verification prompt on PUBG: New State is easy to bypass.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 November 2021 13:24 IST
PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails

Photo Credit: Krafton/ PUBG: New State

PUBG: New State had a rocky launch on Thursday

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State allegedly bricked some user devices
  • The game was delayed due to technical issues
  • PUBG: New State's age verification can easily be bypassed by minors

PUBG: New State publisher Krafton said that it had “sufficient testing” prior to the official launch, in response to complaints that the battle royale game was bricking devices. The South Korean company also noted that it had confirmed smooth functionality of the game. Krafton did not give any explanations to the bricking issue that was reported by some users on social media shortly after the launch of PUBG: New State earlier this week. In addition to the bricking issue, users also said that it is easy to bypass the age verification prompt in PUBG: New State and can play the game, even if they are not 18 or above.

In a statement emailed to Gadgets 360, Krafton responded to the bricking issue that was raised on Twitter by some users shortly after PUBG: New State's release.

“We had sufficient testing on mobile devices with similar spec to Galaxy S7 or models with 2GB RAM and have confirmed smooth functionality of the game,” the company said.

However, Krafton has not talked anything about whether it is addressing the bricking issue or is aware of any such cases.

Many users complained that PUBG: New State bricked their devices after it prompted them to sign in either as a guest or using a social media account. Some user reports suggested that the problem was largely on devices running Android 12, though Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the issue.

Rocky launch for PUBG follow-up

PUBG: New State had a rocky launch on Thursday as its release got delayed by a couple of hours due to technical issues. Krafton also mentioned some issues with the game on its official website.

Alongside the problems that users initially faced, PUBG: New State offers a lenient age verification feature that can easily be bypassed, as noted by India Today. The game shows a prompt where users need to confirm whether they are 18 or above, but if you tap No, it proceeds without asking any further details. This is unlike Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) where gamers need to give their parent or guardian's phone number to proceed if they are under 18.

pubg new state age verification prompt image PUBG New State

PUBG: New State doesn't ask for any details even if you press 'No' on the age verification prompt

 

Krafton introduced the parental consent requirement with the launch of BGMI earlier this year to address concerns over allowing minors to play the game. It was added as one of the features to differentiate the game with its original version — PUBG Mobile — that got banned last year.

bgmi age verification image BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGMI asks users to enter their parent or guardian's phone number if they are under 18

 

Gadgets 360 reached out to Krafton on the age verification flaw on PUBG: New State, and following is its comment on the matter.

KRAFTON,Inc. we are committed towards responsible gaming and encourage parental discretion. Age barrier is always an issue and we are, and will continue taking series of measures to ensure Indian users can enjoy the game to the fullest in a healthier and safer environment.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Tencent Acquires Japanese Gaming Studio ‘Wake Up’ Behind Nintendo Switch Titles in $44 Million Deal
Instagram Brings Text to Speech and Voice Effects Features to Reels: How to Use

Related Stories

PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 May Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  4. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  5. PUBG: New State Publisher Responds to Bricking Complaints
  6. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  9. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Increased
  10. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150 in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
  2. Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
  3. Tesla Stock Price Slides After Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Worth of Shares
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects 15 Percent Slump in Q4 Revenue After Strong Q3 Profit
  5. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments in Q3, Single-Digit Annual Growth Predicted for 2021: IDC
  6. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked
  7. Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users
  8. Instagram Brings Text to Speech and Voice Effects Features to Reels: How to Use
  9. PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails
  10. Tencent Acquires Japanese Gaming Studio ‘Wake Up’ Behind Nintendo Switch Titles in $44 Million Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com