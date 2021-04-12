Technology News
PUBG Mobile Developers' New State Game Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registrations Mark on Google Play

PUBG Mobile developers' latest game - New State - does not have a release date yet, and iOS pre-registrations are yet to go live.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 April 2021 14:21 IST
PUBG: New State is set in 2051

Highlights
  • PUBG: New State will bring modern weapons and vehicles
  • The game is not available in India for pre-registration
  • PUBG: New State will launch later this year

PUBG: New State crossed the 10 million pre-registrations mark on Google Play store since it was announced, the game's official Twitter account shared. The mobile game, believed to be a successor to one of the most popular battle royale games of all time, PUBG Mobile, was announced in February this year and has been available for pre-registrations on both Google Play ever since. PUBG: New State pre-registrations have not been made available in India as the company is working on first re-launching PUBG Mobile in the country.

PUBG Mobile ushered in a new era for battle royale titles on mobile platforms. It gathered a massive fan following in the three years that it has been playable (globally). Back in February, the developers shared a first look at a newer version of the game, a successor of sorts, called PUBG: New State and the game has now crossed the 10 million pre-registrations mark on Google Play. The developers shared the news through the game's official Twitter account.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 and has the familiar battle royale setting but with modern weapons and modern vehicles, as well as some gadgets that will enhance gameplay. The trailer released back in February showed off some of the new mechanics and environments that will be present in PUBG: New State.

While there is no release date for PUBG: New State yet, the developers state it will be released later this year. At the time of the announcement, the developers shared that the game is available for pre-registration with iOS pre-registrations opening soon. The game is still not available for pre-registrations on iOS. Also, the game has not been available in India for pre-registrations on any platform. Early in March, it was revealed that PUBG Mobile India team is working on bringing the Indian version of PUBG Mobile to the country which is why pre-registrations for PUBG: New State have not opened here.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year due to its relationship with Chinese company Tencent and there have been several attempts since then to bring it back.

Further reading: PUBG New State, PUBG New State Pre Registration, Krafton, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Studio, PUBG
Vineet Washington
