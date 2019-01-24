PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report

As a part of its collaboration with Resident Evil 2, PUBG Mobile is getting a Zombies mode. Details of this have been scarce with Tencent being quiet on what to expect. Aside from a duos event to signal the start of the collaboration, we've seen little else in way of official communication regarding the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode. However dataminers have uncovered what we can expect when the PUBG Mobile Zombies update hits. It will feature two different maps, a couple of distinct modes, and some new guns. Here's what we know about Tencent's third collaboration after partnering with Mission: Impossible - Fallout and BAPE.

PUBG Zombies mode release date

Interestingly, the video speculates that the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode release date is not January 25. Instead, it points to Tencent's own statements that suggest we'd be getting a brand new event or mission instead and that the PUBG Zombies mode release date would be alongside the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 or 0.11.5. It's probably not far off when you consider Resident Evil 2 is out on January 25 and PUBG Mobile updates are usually during the middle of the week.

PUBG Mobile Zombies mode details

According to serial PUBG leakers, Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, the previously leaked PUBG Mobile Zombies map is the Rozhok from Erangel and in its present layout, features the game's spawn island as well. Gameplay on this map is similar to horde mode in games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or Gears of War, with waves of zombies thrown at players, with each wave being more difficult than the last.

The second mode has players spawning in the middle, with zombies coming in from all directions on what appears to be a much smaller, landlocked map. The objective here is to survive for a set amount of time.

PUBG Mobile Zombies mode guns

The latest video from the duo suggests that players have a few seconds to collect weapons and get ready for zombies. Available gun include M249, DP, M762, MN416, and pistols. No mention if the second mode would have the same kinds of guns.

PUBG Mobile Zombies maps

It seems that with PUBG Mobile Zombies comes two new maps. The first is the aforementioned Rozhok which is a part of Erangel and is described as a "map full of zombies". The layout appears to feature the spawn island too. As for the second map, it's dotted with structures around it, from where zombies would emerge to surround players.

This is the second PUBG Mobile Zombies mode map we can expect when the update is available

Previously it was reported that PUBG Mobile may soon get new subscription systems. The new subscription systems are PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus, said to allow players to convert Battle Points (BP) to Unknown Cash (UC). Apparently, these new subscription systems would allow players to convert 5000BP for 50UC. This would give PUBG Mobile players another way to gain UC, which is needed to purchase certain cosmetic items.

The new subscriptions are available in the KRJP server but implemented in a "different way" and Tencent may make the above changes to it in a subsequent update. As for it coming to the global version of the game, the duo have "no idea" at this moment if it would show up. Chances are it's just a matter of time before Tencent introduces it to make for the deficit in China due to the lack of approvals for its new games by the Chinese government.

Interestingly, a PUBG Mobile admin on the game's Discord had posted details of this too minus the BP to UC conversion that the YouTubers uncovered.

"To sum up, both of these memberships will grant you daily UC as well as the aforementioned perks, alongside getting extra XP and RP points added to your RP (further not specified)," the post reads. "Whether these special offers come with the 0.10.0 has not been confirmed as of yet."

