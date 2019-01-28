PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is Next Month: Report

The PUBG Mobile zombies mode is slated to be out with the 0.11.0 update. According to a recent video from dataminers, the PUBG Mobile zombies mode release date is due next month. In fact, you can expect the PUBG Mobile zombies mode to hit all users before February 10. This is odd when you consider that zombies mode is a part of Tencent's collaboration with Capcom for Resident Evil 2 which released on January 25 for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It would mean that this mode is available much later than anticipated for many a fan of the battle royale game.

"Global release - next month. Before 10th Feb," claims PUBG Mobile YouTuber and dataminer Mr. Ghost Gaming. He also hints that another, yet to be announced mode would be making it to the game as well. Considering that the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update patch notes fail to mention outside of a single zombies mode known as Resident Evil: Sunset, it would be interesting to see what Tencent has in store for us.

That said, PUBG zombies mode in the 0.11.0 update is a treat to play. More often than not, we found ourselves resorting to the PUBG Mobile squad feature, which pairs us with three other players in order to increase our chances of survival. This is because as a squad of four, it's much easier to kill tougher monsters like the Tyrant, which in our experience, can soak up a lot of damage.

At the same time, having other friendly players makes it easier to keep an eye out for opportunistic human opponents looking to kill those of us distracted by zombies.

This combination of PUBG's battle royale gameplay mechanics of shooting, looting, and running gels well with Resident Evil 2's zombies. The pace of play feels hectic despite its smaller player count, forcing you to be more wary of your surroundings than usual due to multiple threats in play.

When it finally hits all devices, this mode will be worth checking out with friends, perhaps making us finally unmute other players in order to coordinate even better.

At the moment, Tencent hasn't said when the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 zombies mode update will be available for all. Though given its past history, we won't be surprised to see it land sometime next week. As it stands though this is one mode you wouldn't want to miss out on.

