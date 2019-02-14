Technology News

PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date Is February 19: Report

, 14 February 2019
The PUBG Mobile zombies mode release date is February 19 as a part of the 0.11.0 update

Highlights

  • Maintenance for the game may take place on February 18
  • Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions may not be a part of it
  • Zombies mode will be a temporary addition to the game

The PUBG Mobile zombies mode release date is February 19 as a part of the 0.11.0 update. Maintenance for the game will take place a day before on February 18. In addition to this, the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will be skipping this PUBG Mobile update which seems to be squarely focussed on zombies mode which is a temporary inclusion to the game. What's more is, the G63C gun may not be added in this update either, though it might be available when killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.

All of these details come from serial PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming.  He earlier stated that the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update which includes zombies mode would be due between February 15 and February 20, and this latest piece of information proves it. Nonetheless, he also cautions that Tencent hasn't made an official announcement yet and so this may change. It will be interesting to see if this is the case given that Mr. Ghost Gaming has had a solid track record in the past. Here's what may make it with the PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update along with zombies mode.

PUBG Mobile zombies mode 0.11.0 update

  • Tukshai for Sanhok map
  • New snow area in Erangel map
  • New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map
  • New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died
  • Zombies mode
  • MK 47 Mutant rifle
  • Laser sight for weapons
  • Snow bike for Vikendi New dance emotes
  • Classic Voices
  • PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

That said, PUBG zombies mode in the 0.11.0 update is a treat to play as we've discovered in the beta. More often than not, we found ourselves resorting to the PUBG Mobile squad feature, which pairs us with three other players in order to increase our chances of survival. This is because as a squad of four, it's much easier to kill tougher monsters like the Tyrant, which in our experience, can soak up a lot of damage.

 

At the same time, having other friendly players makes it easier to keep an eye out for opportunistic human opponents looking to kill those of us distracted by zombies.

This combination of PUBG's battle royale gameplay mechanics of shooting, looting, and running gels well with Resident Evil 2's zombies. The pace of play feels hectic despite its smaller player count, forcing you to be more wary of your surroundings than usual due to multiple threats in play.

When it finally hits all devices, this mode will be worth checking out with friends, perhaps making us finally unmute other players in order to coordinate even better.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0, PUBG Mobile zombies mode
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
