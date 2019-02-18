Technology News
, 18 February 2019
The PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 zombies mode update release date is February 19

Highlights

  • PUBG Mobile Zombies mode is now called Survive Till Dawn
  • Vikendi gets moonlight mode in PUBG
  • Terrain display bugs for budget devices will also be fixed

PUBG Mobile's much awaited 0.11.0 update's release date has been confirmed by Tencent. The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 zombies mode release date is February 19 with the game's servers to be taken down for maintenance from 5:30am to 1:30pm IST on February 18. Service may resume sooner or later depending on maintenance progress. The new version will be pushed to Google Play and App Store starting February 19. This was confirmed on the PUBG Mobile Discord and comes after an extended beta for the 0.11.0 update that lasted almost a month. Zombies mode also gets an official name, now called Survive Till Dawn. Here's what else you can expect.

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 zombie mode patch notes

  • Added zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new time-limited event mode when players fight zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2
  • Added Weather: Moonlight to Vikendi
  • Added player spaces: it will be available where player information and connections are displayed and you can select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your space
  • Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music
  • Sanhok available in Arcade - quick match
  • Shadows can be disabled under settings
  • Past results can be kept up to one month only
  • Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices

 

Keep in mind that the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will be skipping this PUBG Mobile update which seems to be squarely focussed on zombies mode which is a temporary inclusion to the game. What's more is, the G63C gun may not be added in this update either, though it might be available when killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.

That said, PUBG zombies mode in the 0.11.0 update is a treat to play as we've discovered in the beta. More often than not, we found ourselves resorting to the PUBG Mobile squad feature, which pairs us with three other players in order to increase our chances of survival. This is because as a squad of four, it's much easier to kill tougher monsters like the Tyrant, which in our experience, can soak up a lot of damage.

At the same time, having other friendly players makes it easier to keep an eye out for opportunistic human opponents looking to kill those of us distracted by zombies.

This combination of PUBG's battle royale gameplay mechanics of shooting, looting, and running gels well with Resident Evil 2's zombies. The pace of play feels hectic despite its smaller player count, forcing you to be more wary of your surroundings than usual due to multiple threats in play.

When it finally hits all devices, this mode will be worth checking out with friends, perhaps making us finally unmute other players in order to coordinate even better.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
