, 16 January 2019
PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is already in beta

Highlights

  • Season 5 of the Royale Pass could be a part of the update
  • PUBG Mobile Zombies mode may sport a smaller map
  • PUBG Mobile update could be out before Resident Evil 2

It seems that the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update may finally bring zombies to the game. Late last year, Tencent announced it was partnering with Capcom for Resident Evil 2, and while both companies have been tightlipped on what to expect, that hasn't stopped leaks from showing up to give us an idea of what to expect in the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update. Zombies mode may end up being a co-operative experience with a map that's a lot smaller than what you'd expect from PUBG Mobile. Furthermore, the 0.10.5 update is already in beta and features zombies in the waiting area and in maps although you can't kill them.

Thanks to PUBG Mobile YouTubers Mr. Ghost Gaming and Allthenewsisgoodnews, it appears that the PUBG Mobile zombies update could be out sooner than expected. A host of videos based on the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 beta show off zombies added to the game. One of them, possibly based on datamined assets even has what appears to be a special map for the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode.

Other new additions include cosmetics for the Royale Pass which would be in its fifth season. These are fresh costumes, gun skins, and hairstyles. Some of these fit with the apparent zombie theme, sporting a post-apocalyptic aesthetic that wouldn't be out of place in the likes of Mad Max. A new sort of redemption system may be added too. This allows players to trade in their UC or Unknown Cash as this is known for Battle Points. Initial evidence suggests that 50UC would net 500BP.

PUBG Mobile zombies map appears smaller than its other offerings

 

While we're likely to believe that these would all be a part of the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update, Mr. Ghost Gaming speculates that the zombies may be held back for 0.11.0 or beyond. This would seem unlikely given that Resident Evil 2 is out on January 25 and it would make sense for Tencent to update its game before that, most likely around January 18 to 20 according to past reports.

What's more is, you can also expect a new death cam feature to show you how you died in PUBG Mobile. In addition to this, a new weapon called the MK 47 Mutant, a laser sight gun attachment, and a rickshaw (or Tukshai as it's called in PUBG Mobile) will grace the game as well. Dynamic weather may also be included for maps like Erangel and Miramar, allowing for rain to change PUBG Mobile's moment to moment gameplay. Furthermore, Tencent teased the return of a voice option known as Classic Voices that will be present in the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

• Tukshai for Sanhok map

  • Tukshai for Sanhok map
  • New snow area in Erangel map
  • New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map
  • New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died
  • Zombies Mode
  • MK 47 Mutant rifle
  • Laser sight for weapons
  • Snow bike for Vikendi
  • New dance emotes
  • Classic Voices
  • PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta
  • Royale Pass Season 5 cosmetics
  • Zombie map
  • UC for BP redemption system

Are you still playing PUBG Mobile? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.10.5, PUBG Mobile zombies, Tencent
