Tencent announced a PUBG Mobile-themed Web series for Indian fans earlier this month. Titled “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan”, the teaser trailer for Tencent's Web series has now dropped. From the trailer, it is evident that “Dosti Ka Naya Maidan” revolves around the hostel shenanigans of a group of young guns, the bond of friendship, and of course, a heavy dose of competitive PUBG Mobile sessions and references. Additionally, it appears that PUBG Mobile will soon add a drone item to let players remotely scout their surroundings. Moreover, a new PUBG Mobile Lite update has introduced the 4v4 Team Deathmatch mode to the game.

Starting with the upcoming PUBG-themed Web series, the official PUBG Mobile India Twitter handle shared the teaser trailer of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan's first episode. The series stars Ranjan Raj, Badri, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, and Alam Khan – all faces that regularly appear in YouTube videos from some popular Indian content channels. The series also stars two well-known PUBG Mobile streamers – Rawknee and Kronten - to bring that added dash of serious PUBG Mobile chops.

The Dosti Ka Naya Maidan's trailer shows the adventures of a hostel-dwelling group of youngsters, who are obviously hooked to PUBG Mobile, drop a tonne of PUBG references, and even suggest exacting revenge by killing enemies in the game's Erangel map. Some of the quips are clever and the casting seems fine as well, but we'll reserve our judgement for now. The first episode of Dosti Ka Naya Maidan will be out on December 24 and can be watched on the PUBG Mobile India Official channel on YouTube.

Over to the game itself, it appears that PUBG Mobile is taking a lot of inspiration from its rival – Call of Duty: Mobile. A YouTuber has shared a PUBG Mobile gameplay video where the player can be seen flying a white drone to scout the area. It appears that the drone is only for reconnaissance (or recon), and not actually killing enemies. In the case of Call of Duty: Mobile, players can do recon and also destroy enemies by summoning the hunter killer drones. However, there is no word when the drones will make it to the stable build of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite v0.15.0 update brings the popular 4v4 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode

PUBG Corp. has also begun the rollout of v0.15.0 content update for PUBG Mobile Lite. The update brings the popular 4v4 Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode to the game, promising close-quarter combat action in the Warehouse map. The latest PUBG Mobile Lite update also brings features such as real-time teammate status info, three new items (MK47 Rifle, Skorpion gun, and 3x and 6x scopes), festive customisations, winter festival background, and multiple item balancing tweaks as well as bug fixes.