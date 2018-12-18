PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Release Date and Start Time Announced

The PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 brought support for the Vikendi map and now Tencent has confirmed when you can play it. According to a tweet from the official PUBG Mobile account, the PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map release date is December 20 and the start time and date is 5:30am IST on December 21 when it would be available for matchmaking. Earlier today, administrators of the official PUBG Mobile Discord stated that there was no definite timeline for when Vikendi could be played. Evidently this has changed. Before you can get the Vikendi map though, you'll need to download the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update that has a 2.1GB download size.

What this means is, PUBG Mobile could be the first version of PUBG to get Vikendi outside of PUBG public test servers, where it's playable for PC users. The PUBG Vikendi snow map is now live in PUBG PC PTS or Public Test Server as it is known. So if you bought PUBG on PC, you can check out Vikendi before its available in the main game. While no date has been given for Vikendi for PUBG Xbox One and PS4, it's safe to say that it would be available soon considering it was added to the PUBG PS4 PTS.

Other additions to PUBG PTS include the G64 rifle and a snowmobile. It's speculated that PUBG Vikendi PTS for PS4 and Xbox One will be live in early January and its full release will bring the Vikendi Event Pass along with it. Though we won't be surprised to see it hit earlier in order for PUBG to stay competitive with the likes of Fortnite and Overwatch, both of which have winter-themed events underway.

As for PUBG Mobile, Vikendi isn't the only thing new. With the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update comes a reporting system allowing players to report suspicious behaviour while spectating a match on death. Cross-server matchmaking has been added too. When enabled players have a chance to be matched with those of the same tier on other servers. Also new in the PUBG Mobile 0.10. update is the Firearms Finish Upgrade System. This lets players upgrade weapon finishes to get new kill effects, broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

