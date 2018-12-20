PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Download Now Available on Android and iOS

As scheduled, PUBG Mobile has received the Vikendi snow map for Android and iOS. This follows the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update that went live earlier this week which added support for Vikendi. Keep in mind that you can't play on the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map just yet. Developer Lightspeed and Quantum is giving players a day to download the map before opening up matchmaking for it 24 hours later. This is fairly generous because the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map download size is 134.2MB on Android and iOS. The PUBG Mobile Vikend snow map start time is 5:30am IST on December 21.

Aside from adding support for the new map, the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update brings some interesting features such as the Firearms Finish Upgrade System. This lets players get new cosmetic items such as kill effects and death crate appearances. The arrival of Vikendi in PUBG Mobile makes it the second platform to receive the map after PUBG PC developer PUBG Corp announced it was hitting Steam on December 19. A hotfix for PUBG Mobile was released just before Vikendi was available for download.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi update hotfix notes

Fixed a bug where the 'Ultra' frame rate setting in HD mode was not available on iPad 2018.

Fixed a resolution detection bug on iPad Pro 12.9".

Fixed a bug where some devices had reduced graphics quality.

Fixed a bug where the graphics quality is reset to default after a restart.

Fixed a bug where the sound from left channel is louder than the right channel when another player is running towards you from the right side.

PUBG Mobile now has 30 million daily active users and has hit 200 million downloads, Tencent said in a statement. This number excludes China and just highlights how popular PUBG Mobile is across the world. The game has a huge player base in India and many other markets, and the fact that PUBG Mobile runs smoothly on even low-end Android devices has definitely boosted its popularity.

However, the 200 million downloads number doesn't paint an accurate picture of how many people play the game. The daily active users is a metric people should look at to gauge PUBG Mobile's popularity and even that number is very high.

Thanks to being on Android (as well as iOS), PUBG Mobile dominates Asia and China according to Sensor Tower, with the US making up only 30 percent of PUBG's revenue. PUBG Mobile on Android is very popular in markets where there aren't many PCs or consoles, such as India. Many people here use Android devices as their primary computing device and that adds to the game's popularity.

PUBG Mobile has been actively adding new features to the game on both Android and iOS. We've stated before that the game is better on mobile than on PC and consoles.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.