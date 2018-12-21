PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map Can Now Be Played On Android and iOS

You can now play the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map. It is the fourth map added to PUBG Mobile following Miramar, Erangel, and Sanhok. Support for Vikendi in PUBG Mobile was added with the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update. 24 hours ago, the PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map download was made available. The PUBG Mobile Vikendi Snow Map download size is 134.2MB on Android and iOS. Right now, Vikendi is available for all PUBG Mobile users. Although at the time of filing this story, it appears that the PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map is still in beta despite being available for matchmaking. Before you can get the Vikendi map though, you'll need to download the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update if you haven't already and that has a 2.1GB download size.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map features

Compared to PUBG Mobile's other maps, Vikendi is 6x6 km. This makes it smaller than Erangel and Miramar, both of which are 8x8 km. Though it is larger than Sanhok which is 4x4 km. The Vikendi snow map features icy terrain complete with mountains, open fields, and frozen lakes. There's even a dino park, a castle, and a giant cosmodrome complete with a rocket and a command centre along with satellites and towers peppering the landscape. Furthermore, the map sports some unique elements. These include an exclusive vehicle, snowmobiles and players can partake in snowball fights on the spawn island before getting into a game.

Aside from adding support for the new map, the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update brings some interesting features such as the Firearms Finish Upgrade System. This lets players get new cosmetic items such as kill effects and death crate appearances. The arrival of Vikendi in PUBG Mobile makes it the second platform to receive the map after PUBG PC developer PUBG Corp announced it was hitting Steam on December 19. A hotfix for PUBG Mobile was released just before Vikendi was available for download which rectified concerns such as graphics quality and frame rate drops.

PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map layout is unlike anything we've seen in the game

PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map update notes

Vikendi: a 6x6 km snow map.

Added a Snow theme to the main menu.

Added Arabic language support.

Added cross-server matchmaking.

Players may now report suspicious behavior while spectating after dying.

Added Firearms Finish Upgrade System.

Added Season spending rewards.

The PUBG Vikendi snow map was previously datamined and recreated by YouTuber Allthenewsisgoodnews. This version was missing foliage, but gave us an idea of what to expect when it hits. In retrospect, it turned out to be fairly accurate. When you consider this in addition to the PUBG PS4 PS Store description that mentions a Vikendi event pass, all that's left is for the latter to show up.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.