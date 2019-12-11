Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More

PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More

The new PUBG Mobile update also brings a perspective change button and loadout feature.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 19:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More

PUBG Mobile's latest update is now rolling out on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 update adds the nifty mobile healing feature
  • A tonne of weapon balancing tweaks and bug fixes have also arrived
  • PUBG Mobile players can do freestyle snowboarding in Snow Paradise

PUBG Mobile has started receiving the v0.16.0 content update, and this one is a big update in terms of new features and changes it brings. The latest PUBG Mobile update marks the in-game winter festival, and it brings a new RageGear mode as well as the ability to snowboard in the new Snow Paradise region of Erangel map. A new Ruins map for Team Death Match has arrived, alongside a nifty perspective button to quickly switch between TPP and FPP. Moreover, players can now heal by using consumables while moving, and a tonne of firearm balancing tweaks have also made their way to PUBG Mobile with the fresh content update.

The PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 content update is now rolling out via the stable channel for Android and iOS, but the game servers won't be taken offline. The update is 673MB in size, and those who download it before December 17 will be rewarded with 50 silver, 2,888 BP, and a 3-day winter dress to go with the winter theme. Talking about the major changes, the EvoGround now has a new mode called RageGear, wherein players are divided into two categories – one manning the mounted weapon and the other one driving the vehicle.

ragegear tdm gadgtes 360 PUBG

In the RageGear TDM mode, the objective is to reach a specified vehicle destruction target first

 

In the RageGear TDM battle, there are infinite respawns and the goal is to reach the target of destroying a fixed number of enemy vehicles before others. In the RageGear Pick Up battle, the objective is to collect a specified number of crates before opponents, but it is worth keeping in mind that all crates will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed. Another major feature that arrives with the PUBG Mobile update is Snow Paradise, a snow-covered region that can be accessed while players line up for a battle on Erangel map in classic mode. Once they enter the match, players can freestyle on a snowboard or take cable cars while battling enemies.

PUBG is also taking some lessons from its main rival, Call of Duty: Mobile. The PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 content update adds a loadout feature that allows players to select the weapons they bring into a match and then change the loadout when they enter Team Death Match or while they respawn. Another particularly helpful feature arriving with the update is healing while moving. Items like medical kits, painkillers, energy drinks, and bandages can now be used while on the go, but at the cost of movement speed.

ragegear pickup gadgets 360 PUBG

The team that picks up the specified number of crates first in RageGear Pick Up mode wins

 

Moreover, a perspective button has also been added to the game that will let players quickly switch between TPP and FPP. This button will be available in Classic, Arcade, and Team Death Match mode, and it can be moved anywhere on the display, or even disabled. Firearm balancing tweaks have also been made and a new method to invite other players for another round has made its way to PUBG Mobile with the update.

Backpack Ornament

  • Same ornament is used for Level 1, 2 and 3 backpacks of the same type.
  • Ornaments sway naturally after they are hung on a backpack.

Spectator tier restrictions 

  • Low-tier players will no longer be able to spectate high-tier players
  • Prevent cheaters from benefiting illegally from this feature.

Friendly fire kill restrictions

  • Players can choose to prevent the teammate who knocks them out or kills them, from picking up their items in Death Crates.
  • Report a teammate for friendly fire to stop the responsible teammate from performing further actions during the current match.

Slide settings

  • Added a sliding setting feature.
  • The sliding feature can be enabled/disabled in Settings. 
  • Once it is disabled, sliding will not be triggered in Team Deathmatch the actions of Classic mode will be maintained.

Theme Gallery

  • The Gallery will display resources from the last 2 seasons to make it easier for players to collect and search for things.
  • Players will receive a reward once they collect all items in the Theme Gallery.

Playing again after the match is done

  • After solo players complete a match, they can invite their teammates to play another game.
  • Those who accept the invitation will return to the Lobby automatically and team up with the player.

Adding friends after the match is done

  • After completing a match, players can tap and use the Invite Friend feature under their own Avatar in the results page.
  • When the invite friend feature is used, teammates will see the invitations sent by players.
  • Teammates can directly add players as a friend without waiting for the player to verify it again.

Auto-Buffering features 

  • Enable the auto-buffering feature in Settings to automatically detect the combat frame rate.
  • If the frame rate is too low, it will help players lower the graphics quality of the match for smooth combat experience.

You can read the complete PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 patch notes here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, Tencent
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Launches Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  5. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  6. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  10. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
  2. TikTok Owner ByteDance Is Testing Music App 'Resso' in India, Indonesia, in Bid for Next Global Hit
  3. Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999
  4. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
  5. DoT Tells Telecom Operators to Pay Pending AGR Dues Fast
  6. ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark
  7. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications
  8. Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
  9. Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
  10. Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.