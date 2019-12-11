PUBG Mobile has started receiving the v0.16.0 content update, and this one is a big update in terms of new features and changes it brings. The latest PUBG Mobile update marks the in-game winter festival, and it brings a new RageGear mode as well as the ability to snowboard in the new Snow Paradise region of Erangel map. A new Ruins map for Team Death Match has arrived, alongside a nifty perspective button to quickly switch between TPP and FPP. Moreover, players can now heal by using consumables while moving, and a tonne of firearm balancing tweaks have also made their way to PUBG Mobile with the fresh content update.

The PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 content update is now rolling out via the stable channel for Android and iOS, but the game servers won't be taken offline. The update is 673MB in size, and those who download it before December 17 will be rewarded with 50 silver, 2,888 BP, and a 3-day winter dress to go with the winter theme. Talking about the major changes, the EvoGround now has a new mode called RageGear, wherein players are divided into two categories – one manning the mounted weapon and the other one driving the vehicle.

In the RageGear TDM mode, the objective is to reach a specified vehicle destruction target first

In the RageGear TDM battle, there are infinite respawns and the goal is to reach the target of destroying a fixed number of enemy vehicles before others. In the RageGear Pick Up battle, the objective is to collect a specified number of crates before opponents, but it is worth keeping in mind that all crates will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed. Another major feature that arrives with the PUBG Mobile update is Snow Paradise, a snow-covered region that can be accessed while players line up for a battle on Erangel map in classic mode. Once they enter the match, players can freestyle on a snowboard or take cable cars while battling enemies.

PUBG is also taking some lessons from its main rival, Call of Duty: Mobile. The PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 content update adds a loadout feature that allows players to select the weapons they bring into a match and then change the loadout when they enter Team Death Match or while they respawn. Another particularly helpful feature arriving with the update is healing while moving. Items like medical kits, painkillers, energy drinks, and bandages can now be used while on the go, but at the cost of movement speed.

The team that picks up the specified number of crates first in RageGear Pick Up mode wins

Moreover, a perspective button has also been added to the game that will let players quickly switch between TPP and FPP. This button will be available in Classic, Arcade, and Team Death Match mode, and it can be moved anywhere on the display, or even disabled. Firearm balancing tweaks have also been made and a new method to invite other players for another round has made its way to PUBG Mobile with the update.

Backpack Ornament Same ornament is used for Level 1, 2 and 3 backpacks of the same type.

Ornaments sway naturally after they are hung on a backpack. Spectator tier restrictions Low-tier players will no longer be able to spectate high-tier players

Prevent cheaters from benefiting illegally from this feature. Friendly fire kill restrictions Players can choose to prevent the teammate who knocks them out or kills them, from picking up their items in Death Crates.

Report a teammate for friendly fire to stop the responsible teammate from performing further actions during the current match. Slide settings Added a sliding setting feature.

The sliding feature can be enabled/disabled in Settings.

Once it is disabled, sliding will not be triggered in Team Deathmatch the actions of Classic mode will be maintained. Theme Gallery The Gallery will display resources from the last 2 seasons to make it easier for players to collect and search for things.

Players will receive a reward once they collect all items in the Theme Gallery. Playing again after the match is done After solo players complete a match, they can invite their teammates to play another game.

Those who accept the invitation will return to the Lobby automatically and team up with the player. Adding friends after the match is done After completing a match, players can tap and use the Invite Friend feature under their own Avatar in the results page.

When the invite friend feature is used, teammates will see the invitations sent by players.

Teammates can directly add players as a friend without waiting for the player to verify it again. Auto-Buffering features Enable the auto-buffering feature in Settings to automatically detect the combat frame rate.

If the frame rate is too low, it will help players lower the graphics quality of the match for smooth combat experience.

You can read the complete PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 patch notes here.