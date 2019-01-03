The next PUBG Mobile update for Android and iOS might see Zombies Mode added to the popular battle royale game as a part of its Resident Evil partnership. What's more is, you can also expect a new death cam feature to show you how you died in PUBG Mobile. In addition to this, a new weapon called the MK 47 Mutant, a laser sight gun attachment, and a rickshaw (or Tushai as it's called in PUBG Mobile) will grace the game as well. Dynamic weather may also be included for maps like Erangel and Miramar, allowing for rain to change PUBG Mobile's moment to moment gameplay. Furthermore, Tencent teased the return of a voice option known as Classic Voices that will be present in the PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update.

Barring Classic Voices, all of these other possible additions to PUBG Mobile have been unearthed by PUBG Mobile Youtubers Game Lovers and Mr. Ghost Gaming. In addition to this, Game Lovers speculates that we could see the 0.10.5 update release between January 18 to January 20, though it's unclear if some of these updates like dynamic weather for Erangel and Miramar or the Tukshai would be available in 0.10.5 but may show up in 0.11.0 instead.

PUBG Mobile January update

Tukshai for Sanhok map

New snow area in Erangel map

New dynamic weather in Miramar and Erangel map

New death cam feature to show you a replay of how you died

Zombies Mode

MK 47 Mutant rifle

Laser sight for weapons

Snow bike for Vikendi

New dance emotes

Classic Voices

PUBG Vikendi snow map removed from beta

Details on Zombies Mode are scant, though it would be present in the Arcade section of the game and you'll be able to gun down the undead during the course of play. Hopefully we'll see some official information from Tencent soon. Pictures from the PUBG Mobile Global Finals in Dubai where Tencent and Capcom announced their Resident Evil 2 collaboration suggest that we'll probably see Resident Evil 2 skins in PUBG Mobile at the very least.

With both Capcom and Tencent teasing something big, zombies in PUBG Mobile's map is another possibility. Considering that the Resident Evil 2 release date is January 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, this collaboration could last longer than the previous ones that featured Mission Impossible and BAPE.

