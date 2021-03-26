PUBG Mobile may soon get a revamped Miramar map along with the return of Karakin map and several other changes. A known tipster has shared a screenshot of what seems to be a Discord post by one of the Community Coordinators at PUBG. It states that these changes will be implemented with the upcoming season but patch notes for the same have not been official shared yet. Another new feature that will be added to PUBG Mobile with the update is emergency parachute.

A tipster, who goes by pseudonym PlayerIGN, tweeted a screenshot of a post from Discord by a Community Coordinator for PUBG who goes by the Twitter username @TheHappyWhale_. The screenshots show a few changes that the coordinator talks about related to the upcoming season of PUBG Mobile. Karakin map, that was originally released for PUBG PC version in February 2020, will come to the Mobile version as announced in version 1.3 patch notes. Karakin has been available in the beta version of the game. However, this map will not be permanent and will be in rotation with upcoming seasons.

Miramar map will also be revamped but the post by the coordinator does not share details on it. It states that the rework is coming but there is no timeline for it either. Miramar is one of the larger maps in PUBG Mobile and has been in the game for a long time. It was added to the game in May 2018.

Additionally, an emergency parachute system could be introduced with the update and details for the feature are unclear. Presumably, it will allow players to open a secondary parachute after using up their primary parachute. Whether it will be part of the main battle royale mode remains to be seen.

It adds that the feedback given by players regarding the matchmaking and drive-by mechanics have been shared with the team but notes that developers need to cater to a global audience and for a feature to be implemented in PUBG Mobile, “the sentiment needs to be unified across multiple regions.”

As of now, there is no information on when these changes will come to PUBG Mobile. It should be noted that the game is still banned in India but the developers are making attempts to bring it back.

