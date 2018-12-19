PUBG Mobile just received the 0.10.0 update that added support for the Vikendi snow map. The PUBG Mobile Vikendi snow map release date is December 20 and is playable from 5:30am on December 21. However, before you can download and play Vikendi, Tencent will release a new PUBG Mobile update to fix issues users have had with the game since 0.10.0 hit such as a bug that reset graphics quality to default on restarting the game and another that had left channel audio louder than the right channel when players were running towards you from the right. This new update is going live in an hour from now and Tencent recommends that players restart the game to apply the fixes. Arriving hours before Vikendi ensures that everyone has enough time to get these crucial changes as well as download Vikendi when it's available.

PUBG Mobile update hotfix notes

Fixed a bug where the 'Ultra' frame rate setting in HD mode was not available on iPad 2018.

Fixed a resolution detection bug on iPad Pro 12.9".

Fixed a bug where some devices had reduced graphics quality.

Fixed a bug where the graphics quality is reset to default after a restart.

Fixed a bug where the sound from left channel is louder than the right channel when another player is running towards you from the right side.

If you haven't updated to PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 you should, and follow it up with the aforementioned patch too as there's more to it beyond Vikendi. With the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update comes a reporting system allowing players to report suspicious behaviour while spectating a match on death. Cross-server matchmaking has been added too. When enabled players have a chance to be matched with those of the same tier on other servers. Also new in the PUBG Mobile 0.10. update is the Firearms Finish Upgrade System. This lets players upgrade weapon finishes to get new kill effects, broadcasts, and death crate appearances.

PUBG Mobile could be the first version of PUBG to get Vikendi outside of PUBG public test servers, where it's playable for PC users. The PUBG Vikendi snow map is now live in PUBG PC PTS or Public Test Server as it is known. So if you bought PUBG on PC, you can check out Vikendi before it is available in the main game. While no date has been given for Vikendi for PUBG Xbox One and PS4, it's safe to say that it would be available soon considering it was added to the PUBG PS4 PTS.

Coming back to the smartphone version of the game, Tencent said in a statement that PUBG Mobile now has 30 million daily active users and has hit 200 million downloads. This number excludes China and just highlights how popular PUBG Mobile is across the world. The game has a huge player base in India and many other markets, and the fact that PUBG Mobile runs smoothly on even low-end Android devices has definitely boosted its popularity. However, the 200 million downloads number doesn't paint an accurate picture of how many people play the game. The daily active users is a metric people should look at to gauge PUBG Mobile's popularity and even that number is very high.

