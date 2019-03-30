Technology News

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New

, 30 March 2019
PUBG Mobile update 0.12.0 beta download size is 1.8GB on Android

Highlights

  • The update hints at new modes in the future
  • There's a new companion system too
  • There's no feature to limit gameplay following calls to ban the game

The PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update is now in beta. With it comes a host of new features to the game. These range from a new mode called Darkest Night to a companion system that lets you take companions into battle to earn cosmetic items. Also new with the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update are liquid nitrogen grenades, jumping zombies and zombie dogs, and a new menu section called MugenSpace/Infinity, this replaces Events mode. You can check out the update on Android and iOS right now. The PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update download size is 1.8GB on Android. Here are the patch notes in full.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update patch notes

  • New Feature: MugenSpace/Infinity. Replaces Event mode.
  • Survive Till Dawn is now under Expansions. More new modes will be added in the future.
  • New Infinity Mode: Darkest Night. Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies. All teams that are still alive at dawn will win.
  • New Feature: Companion System. Take a Companion into battle. Enemies will not be able to see them, so there is no exposure risk. Earn Companion EXP by taking them into battle, and level them up to unlock Companion emotes.
  • Survive Till Dawn Improvements: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies. Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed. Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs. Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto the roof. Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines. Flamethrowers now deal more damage. M134 handling has been tuned. Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms.
  • Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear. Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear. Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly. Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas.

You can download the PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 beta here. Interestingly, there's no mention of any feature or addition that indicates Tencent is serious about its commitment to finding a reasonable resolution to PUBG Mobile addiction amidst calls for the game to be banned or worse.

The last update brought a host of leaked features such as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, as well as a new ranked season and Royale Pass Season. Players could also light fireworks during matches and obtain anniversary rewards from collecting crates in-game. Tencent has appeared to make changes to how items are earned, stating that players will earn vouchers in the game's shop if they don't win items above a certain quality a specific number of times in a row.

Right now there's no date for PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 to exit beta. That said, it could be at least month, given how long it took past betas to make to all players.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

