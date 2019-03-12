PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update Out Now: Here's What's New

The PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update is now in beta. It brings previously leaked features such as dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar as well as several tweaks to the PUBG Mobile Zombies mode. The PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update download size is 1.7GB on Android. Aside from the aforementioned additions to the game, the G36C rifle and the Tukshai— a Sanhok-exclusive vehicle has also been brought into the game. It's not a major step up from the 0.11.0 beta that brought with it Zombies mode (also known as Survive Till Dawn), and has more quality of life fixes that massive, sweeping changes. Here are the patch notes.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update patch notes

Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.

Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks. Replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.

Added a new Sanhok-exclusive vehicle: Tukshai, a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep, Dacia and Mini Bus.

Zombies will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match. Please see in-game announcements for more information.

Fixed some areas on the map where zombies could not enter.

Damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.

Some resource drops have been tuned.

Some zombie skills have been tuned.

Vehicle fuel levels have been tuned.

Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected.

Outfit preview will send a warning when a piece being previewed is hidden by a currently equipped piece.

When previewing outfits from a new crate, the preview from the previous crate will now be removed.

Added tapping feedback to buttons of the main menu.

You can download the PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 beta from this link provided by Tencent. Interestingly, one of the often-leaked features which would allow users to convert PUBG Mobile players to convert Battle Coins (BC) to Unknown Cash (UC) appears to be missing. This would grant access to rare weapon skins and outfits. Unlike the previous PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge, Bonus Challenge is for solo players rather than teams. Entering requires either Bonus Challenge Vouchers or Unknown Cash and there are three tiers— Novice, Adept, and Expert. Each kill grants points which can be used to get UC packs or cosmetic items. The update doesn't have a release date just yet.

While the Bonus Challenge is no secret thanks to serial PUBG Mobile leaker Mr. Ghost Gaming, a new video has brought to light when it would be expected in the game. There are three tiers of entry for the Bonus Challenge — Novice, Adept, and Expert. Each kill in the Novice Bonus Challenge in PUBG Mobile nets players 15 points, while Adept players get 30 points, and Experts get 45 points. Each point equals one battle coin with maximum earnings being 1500.

The PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge will be open to Android, iOS, and PC emulator players and is limited to 60 players per match. The best players are highlighted on a top 30 list.

