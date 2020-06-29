PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update will arrive on July 7, the company has announced through its Twitter handle. It will bring the recently named Livik map that is currently in the beta version of the game. The post on Twitter does not share any more details on what we can expect from the 0.19.0 update. However, from previous teasers, we know a few details about Livik itself, which is the first PUBG Mobile exclusive map till date. It is still unclear if the highly anticipated Erangel 2.0 map will make its way to the game with the 0.19.0 update.

On July 7th, update 0.19.0 launches along with the first-ever PUBG MOBILE exclusive Map Livik ????️. Are you ready to face this new challenge head-on?



Get in on the action now ???? https://t.co/Lvgc5q4obP pic.twitter.com/TdYg2fjxM1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 29, 2020

PUBG Mobile has shared the post on Twitter from its official account stating that the 0.19.0 update will come to the game on July 7. It adds that the new map called Livik will be introduced to the regular version of the game with this update. That is the only piece of information given by the team, but more can be expected in the coming days as we move closer to the July date. Livik is currently available for players to check out in the beta version of PUBG Mobile as ‘Secretmap'. It is the only map exclusive to PUBG Mobile as the rest of the maps first made their way to PC and console.

Livik is two kilometres by two kilometres in size and will bring quick matches with a maximum of 40 players in a match. Each match will last for around 15 minutes. The new map contains new areas like a hot spring, volcano, and waterfall, among other points of interest. Game producer Rick Li said, “The waterfalls around the map will provide unique interactions with the player not available on other maps.”

The new map will add two new weapons as well: the P90 submachine gun and the MK12 burst sniper rifle.

Talking about Erangel 2.0, the latest update from the dev team was that they are giving it some finishing touches and that it will be released in the second half of this year. As of now, there is no clear date for the launch of Erangel 2.0 and it seems unlikely that it will be part of the 0.19.0 update on July 7.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.