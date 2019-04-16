PUBG Mobile Update 0.12 Patch Notes Announced: Everything You Need to Know

PUBG Mobile update 0.12 release date is April 17 and just before this Tencent has revealed what you can expect from it. Aside from changes to PUBG Mobile Zombie mode and the addition of Zombie: Darkest Night, there are a host of fixes. The company claims to have adjusted "automatic door-opening" which could imply that PUBG Mobile's door glitch may finally be rectified. In addition to this are more buildings in the Vikendi snow map, a spectator mode, and configurable scope crosshair colours. Here's the full list of patch notes.

PUBG Mobile update 0.12 patch notes

New Feature: EvoZone Replaces Event mode Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode More new modes will be added in the future

New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night

Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies

All teams that are still alive at dawn will win

Changes to Survive Till Dawn: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines Flamethrowers now deal more damage M134 handling has been tuned Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn

Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings

Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings

Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match

Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10

Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces

Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale

Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)

New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far

Automatic door-opening has been tuned

Dynamic weather odds have been tuned

More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi

Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits

Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices

Friend invitations now show map and lag information

Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory

Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier

Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage

Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver

Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits

Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop

Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated

RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season

Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players

Added haptic feedback to some buttons

Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading

Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned

Animation added for opening/closing doors

Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear

Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear

Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly

Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas

For what it's worth, we found Zombie: Darkest Night to be the worst PUBG Mobile mode just yet.

It doesn't feel as dynamic or fun as normal PUBG Mobile or the excellent Zombies: Survive Till Dawn because you're basically pigeonholed into a small area, reducing the game into a mere shooting gallery.

While the PUBG Mobile update 0.12 brings a host of welcome features like Spectator Mode, Crosshair Modifications, and new weapons, our time with PUBG Mobile Zombie: Darkest Night suggests this isn't one of them.

