The PUBG Mobile update 0.12 is out now for Android and iOS on Google Play and the App Store respectively. This much awaited update to the popular battle royale game brings new modes like Zombie: Darkest Night as well as host of features such as being able to spectate matches of your friends. The PUBG Mobile update download size is around 475MB and is having a staged roll out, with users in countries like South Africa and Malaysia reporting on the official PUBG Mobile Discord that they've been able to download the update right now. So if you haven't been able to get the 0.12 patch just yet, it should show up on your Android or iOS device soon enough.

This new update comes weeks after Tencent and PUBG Corp announced the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019. Billed as "the world's biggest global e-sports venture with $2.5 million in prize pool earnings" its Spring Split Global Finals is slated for Germany this July. With a worldwide user base of 200 million players and 30 million who play daily, this should come as no surprise.

In India though, the PUBG Mobile competitive scene is facing growing pains aplenty.

"50 million gamers play PUBG Mobile in India now, which is the highest," said Rajdip Gupta, Founder of Cobx Gaming, one of India's bigger e-sports organisers in conversation with Gadgets 360. "It's more about how people come together and play PUBG Mobile — casually, there's no structured way to put a team together. You might have the best player in Malad, the best player in Borivali also, but you don't know who is the best player in India."

Furthermore, PUBG Mobile isn't geared towards e-sports just yet due to the absence of local ranking systems and a proper league structure. Though he remains hopeful.

"If they come up with leagues like Mumbai Premier League for cricket we might find the best team and have them compete against others," he said. "It might happen since Tencent is spending a lot money on the game. They might have some kind of league because India is the biggest market for them outside of China."

PUBG Mobile update 0.12 patch notes

New Feature: EvoZone Replaces Event mode Survive Till Dawn is now under this mode More new modes will be added in the future

New EvoZone Mode: Darkest Night

Stay alive for one night while fighting zombies

All teams that are still alive at dawn will win

Changes to Survive Till Dawn: Stun Grenades now also stun zombies Added Liquid Nitrogen Grenades to freeze enemies and reduce their movement speed Added jumping zombies and zombie dogs Some zombies can now climb over low walls or onto roofs Added RPG-7 and Jungle Style Magazines Flamethrowers now deal more damage M134 handling has been tuned Players will gain affixes that grant certain buffs Zombies now move slower after being hit by firearms Added Survive Till Dawn quick chat messages to Default and Classic voice packs Daily missions can now be completed in Survive Till Dawn

Players can now spectate matches that their friends, Crews or Clan members are currently in, and view others' information while spectating as well as adjust Spectator Mode privacy settings

Scope crosshair colors can now be changed in settings

Portable Closets can now be swapped while in a match

Spring Theme and Treasure is now available. Each draw guarantees a unique reward, and Sakura Dacia or Pink Rose Set is a guaranteed drop when drawing 10

Popularity has been added to Spaces. Players can now show their support by giving LIKEs to one another, and become Partners with friends that have 400 Synergy or more. Partners will appear in each other's Spaces

Players can now add Shop items as Favorites and be notified when these items are on sale

Duplicated time-limited items will now be stacked to only show 1 icon per item with total amount of time remaining (maximum duration is 999 days)

New Achievements: Best Companion, Superstar, Winning Culture, Adventurer, Until Dawn, and A Step Too Far

Automatic door-opening has been tuned

Dynamic weather odds have been tuned

More buildings have been added to Dino Park, Coal Mines and Goroka in Vikendi

Crew Challenge qualifying round has been expanded, and top 10 teams now get unique outfits

Emulator detection enhanced to stop emulator players from being matched with players on mobile devices

Friend invitations now show map and lag information

Quick Chat messages are now edited in Inventory

Quick Chat messages can now be displayed as a wheel to make sending messages faster and easier

Shadow effects can now be disabled to reduce resource consumption, heat and battery usage

Added a reminder on dismantling duplicated items for Silver

Previews are now available in some pages. Tap the reward icon to preview outfits

Gallery now only show items currently in stock at the Shop

Cloth Bandana (Leopard) with first purchase has ended. Rewards for first purchase of the season will be updated

RP Backpack now remember settings from the previous season

Mythic outfit emotes can now be heard by more players

Added haptic feedback to some buttons

Added animation for dropping empty magazines when reloading

Animation for throwing grenades while prone has been tuned

Animation added for opening/closing doors

Fixed a bug where hair was not displayed correctly when equipping certain headgear

Fixed a bug where Season 6 Pants caused graphic glitches in certain footgear

Fixed a bug where doors were not displayed properly

Fixed a bug where players may get stuck in buildings in certain areas

