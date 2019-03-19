Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Adds Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions

PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Adds Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions

, 19 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Adds Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions

Highlights

  • Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will be added
  • Dynamic weather comes to Erangel and Miramar
  • No download size has been revealed yet

The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 release date has been announced. Tencent revealed that the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 update would be available from March 20 for Android and iOS. Along with it comes a host of leaked features such as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, as well as a new ranked season and Royale Pass Season. Players can light fireworks during matches and obtain anniversary rewards from collecting crates in-game. Also, Tencent has appeared to make changes to how items are earned, stating that players will earn vouchers in the game's shop if they don't win items above a certain quality a specific number of times in a row.

The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 download size may be similar to what it is in the beta, making it a 1.7GB download on Android.

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 patch notes

  • Royale Pass: Players can now view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the royale pass page.
  • Elite Pass Plus purchase now has additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks. Weekly challenges now award more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just tap.
  • Anniversary Birthday parties on Spawn Island. Light fireworks and collect crates during matches. Open the collected crates after the match to get anniversary rewards. Find randomly spawned birthday cakes in matches for a surprise.
  • Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.
  • Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks, replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.
  • Added a new Sanhok exclusive vehicle - Tukshai a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep,Dacia and Mini Bus.
  • Subscriptions will be available in early April. There are two plans : Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans come with free daily UC, Royale Pass points, daily 80 percent discount on Crates, purchasing from the shop with BP and more. Benefits from both plans are stackable.
  • When players don't win items above a certain quality many times in a row at the Shop, they will earn vouchers instead.Relevant titles and achievements relating to bad luck have been added.
  • "Room Card: 1-Use" in Clan Shop has been adjusted to 1 purchase every 10 days. Added a robot avatar to the Clan system.

Are you still playing PUBG Mobile or have you moved on to other games? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile 0.11.5, Tencent
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Google Photos Brings Express Backup for Android Users in India
Rage 2 PS4 Pro, Xbox One X Frame Rate and Resolution Revealed
PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.5 Release Date Confirmed, Adds Prime and Prime Plus Subscriptions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
  2. Google Photos Expanding Express Backup to All Android Users in India
  3. Fujifilm X-T30 Mirrorless Camera Launched in India, Takes on Sony A6400
  4. Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI Beta Released, Then Cancelled
  5. Moto G7 Will Launch Soon in India, Teases Motorola
  6. Redmi 7 Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Samsung Galaxy A40 Renders Leaked Ahead of April 10 Launch
  8. Honor 10i With Kirin 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Unveiled
  9. Xiaomi's True Wireless 'Redmi AirDots' Earbuds Cost Just Over Rs. 1000
  10. Netflix CEO Describes Why Self-Regulation Is Better Than Alternative
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.