PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 is rolling out now for Android and iOS. The release of the update happens to be on the same day as PUBG Mobile's first anniversary of the game's release outside of China, with the company adding the new version is tenth iteration of the game since its launch last year. Along with it comes a host of leaked features such as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions, dynamic weather to Erangel and Miramar, as well as a new ranked season and Royale Pass Season. Players can light fireworks during matches and obtain anniversary rewards from collecting crates in-game. Also, Tencent has appeared to make changes to how items are earned, stating that players will earn vouchers in the game's shop if they don't win items above a certain quality a specific number of times in a row.

The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 download size may be similar to what it is in the beta, making it a 1.7GB download on Android. On its Discord server, PUBG Mobile team noted, "We will be pushing an update on March 20th without taking the servers offline. Please make sure you have enough space on your device and download the update via Wi-Fi. This update also unlocks the new Ranked Season and Royal Pass Season! Please note that the new Royal Pass Season and related events are only available in the new version, so update as soon as possible!"

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.5 patch notes

Royale Pass: Players can now view RP rankings of the entire region and your friends directly from the royale pass page.

Elite Pass Plus purchase now has additional rewards besides instantly gaining 25 ranks. Weekly challenges now award more points. Point rewards can now be collected with just tap.

Anniversary Birthday parties on Spawn Island. Light fireworks and collect crates during matches. Open the collected crates after the match to get anniversary rewards. Find randomly spawned birthday cakes in matches for a surprise.

Dynamic weather added to Erangel and Miramar.

Added a new weapon: G36C rifle (Vikendi only). Fires 5.56mm rounds and can be equipped with stocks, replaces SCAR-L in Vikendi.

Added a new Sanhok exclusive vehicle - Tukshai a three-wheeled bus. This will replace the Jeep,Dacia and Mini Bus.

Subscriptions will be available in early April. There are two plans : Prime and Prime Plus. Both plans come with free daily UC, Royale Pass points, daily 80 percent discount on Crates, purchasing from the shop with BP and more. Benefits from both plans are stackable.

When players don't win items above a certain quality many times in a row at the Shop, they will earn vouchers instead.Relevant titles and achievements relating to bad luck have been added.

"Room Card: 1-Use" in Clan Shop has been adjusted to 1 purchase every 10 days. Added a robot avatar to the Clan system.

