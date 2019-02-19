PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0 With Zombies Mode Out Now: Here's What's New

Tencent has finally released the PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 which adds zombies mode to the game. The PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 download size is 436MB on Android via Google Play which isn't too big when compared to past PUBG Mobile update download sizes, some of which went up to a couple of gigabytes. According to the official PUBG Mobile Discord, the update is rolling out slowly across regions. So if you don't see it right now, it'll probably be available for you later during the day. This much awaited update comes after an extended beta for the 0.11.0 update that lasted almost a month. Zombies mode also gets an official name, now called Survive Till Dawn. Here's what else you get.

PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 zombie mode patch notes

Added Zombie: Survive Till Dawn, a new event mode that is here for a limited time only. Fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but zombies and bosses from Resident Evil 2 will also spawn on the map. Kill them to get resources and items.

Added weather: Moonlight to Vikendi.

Added player Spaces, where player information and Connections are displayed. Select a friend with Synergy 400 or above as Partner to stand by your side in your Space.

Added Pandemic Treasure event. Get your Resident Evil 2 outfits now

Added Anniversary Treasure event. Celebrate the game's anniversary with all kinds of rare finishes.

Added Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music.

Anniversary items are on sale while quantities last.

Added Anniversary emotes, avatars and frames.

Sanhok is now available in Arcade - Quick Match.

Character image and Connections are now visible on profile.

Added new titles: "#1/100" (permanent) and "Survivor" (time-limited).

Some houses in Vikendi have been redesigned.

SMG and Assault Rifles War Modes now start with double the ammo.

Past results are now kept up to one month. Older data will be cleared.

Fixed terrain display bugs for budget devices.

The PUBG zombies mode in the 0.11.0 update is a treat to play as we've discovered in the beta. More often than not, we found ourselves resorting to the PUBG Mobile squad feature, which pairs us with three other players in order to increase our chances of survival. This is because as a squad of four, it's much easier to kill tougher monsters like the Tyrant, which in our experience, can soak up a lot of damage.

At the same time, having other friendly players makes it easier to keep an eye out for opportunistic human opponents looking to kill those of us distracted by zombies.

This combination of PUBG's battle royale gameplay mechanics of shooting, looting, and running gels well with Resident Evil 2's zombies. The pace of play feels hectic despite its smaller player count, forcing you to be more wary of your surroundings than usual due to multiple threats in play.

When it finally hits all devices, this mode will be worth checking out with friends, perhaps making us finally unmute other players in order to coordinate even better.

Keep in mind that the anticipated BC to UC conversion feature as well as PUBG Mobile Prime and Prime Plus subscriptions will be skipping this PUBG Mobile update which seems to be squarely focussed on zombies mode which is a temporary inclusion to the game. What's more is, the G63C gun may not be added in this update either, though it might be available when killing bots in the Vikendi snow map.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.