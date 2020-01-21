PUBG Mobile landed a major update earlier this month, introducing a tonne of fresh content such as a new TDM arena map, an all-new Domination mode, the Light Snowmobile vehicle, and more. Now, PUBG Mobile has announced the Spring Party in-game event to celebrate the Chinese Spring festival. As part of the Spring Party event, players stand a chance to win an exclusive outfit that they can keep permanently. But to win one, players will have to collect items and build lanterns in the game, and can even barter with friends to win the promised reward.

Collect parts, build lanterns, and get a permanent Outfit! Get extras? Trade them with friends. The Spring Party is here! #PUBGMSpringFestival pic.twitter.com/DxHWNG88FC — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 21, 2020

PUBG Mobile Spring Party event starts today and will go on till February 6. Talking about the objective, players will have to participate in classic matches and collect up to ten material bags each day. Each bag contains items that will be used to make parts of a lantern, called phases. The outfit will be awarded once players collect all the required phases. As per the teaser shared by PUBG Mobile, the outfit will be a traditional Chinese costume with contrasting red and gold colour scheme.

In case players miss out on certain items, they can exchange or share the surplus with friends to complete their set and win the reward. Once the event is live, PUBG Mobile players can visit the game's official Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as Play Store and App Store listing to earn bag redemption codes. However, details about other rewards that await them after using the redemption codes are yet to be revealed. It must be noted that special outfits are usually available for a limited time in PUBG Mobile and go away as the corresponding event concludes. However, the Spring Party outfit is permanent and will continue to remain in players' collection after the event concludes.