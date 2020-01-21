Technology News
PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live, Gives Players a Chance to Win Permanent Spring Outfit

PUBG Mobile Spring Party event is now live and ends on February 6.

Updated: 21 January 2020 19:30 IST
PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live, Gives Players a Chance to Win Permanent Spring Outfit

PUBG Mobile Spring Party event will let players collect items in classic matches

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile Spring Party event is now live in the game
  • Players have to collect items and build lantern sets from phases
  • PUBG Mobile players can also share or exchange lantern items with friends

PUBG Mobile landed a major update earlier this month, introducing a tonne of fresh content such as a new TDM arena map, an all-new Domination mode, the Light Snowmobile vehicle, and more. Now, PUBG Mobile has announced the Spring Party in-game event to celebrate the Chinese Spring festival. As part of the Spring Party event, players stand a chance to win an exclusive outfit that they can keep permanently. But to win one, players will have to collect items and build lanterns in the game, and can even barter with friends to win the promised reward.

 

 

PUBG Mobile Spring Party event starts today and will go on till February 6. Talking about the objective, players will have to participate in classic matches and collect up to ten material bags each day. Each bag contains items that will be used to make parts of a lantern, called phases. The outfit will be awarded once players collect all the required phases. As per the teaser shared by PUBG Mobile, the outfit will be a traditional Chinese costume with contrasting red and gold colour scheme.

In case players miss out on certain items, they can exchange or share the surplus with friends to complete their set and win the reward. Once the event is live, PUBG Mobile players can visit the game's official Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as Play Store and App Store listing to earn bag redemption codes. However, details about other rewards that await them after using the redemption codes are yet to be revealed. It must be noted that special outfits are usually available for a limited time in PUBG Mobile and go away as the corresponding event concludes. However, the Spring Party outfit is permanent and will continue to remain in players' collection after the event concludes.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Spring Party, PUBG
PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live, Gives Players a Chance to Win Permanent Spring Outfit
