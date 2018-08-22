PUBG Mobile Season 3 Now Live With New Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile Season 3 for Android and iOS is now live and it comes with a new Royale Pass. The PUBG Mobile Royale Pass is Tencent's answer to the Fortnite Battle Pass with new cosmetic unlocks with each level earned. According to the PUBG Mobile subreddit, the PUBG Mobile Season 3 Royale Pass is now available for purchase at the price of 600 UC for the Elite variant and 1800 for Elite Price. In addition to this there are a 100 levels and six 'free' Legendary items with the Elite Royale Pass, allowing players to get four legendary achievements by playing and ranking up. All Season 2 RP points, data levels and leaderboards have been reset. In addition to this, users on the PUBG Mobile subreddit have calculated PUBG Mobile Season 3 rewards and you can earn them.

PUBG Mobile Season 3 rewards - free users

175 - Daily Missions (25/day, 7/week)

70 - Daily login points (10/day, 7/week)

240 - Weekly Normal Missions (6/week valued at 30 per mission)

100 - Free for completing 10 missions a week

PUBG Mobile Season 3 rewards - Elite Royale Pass users

175 - Daily Missions (25/day, 7/week)

70 - Daily login points (10/day, 7/week)

240 - Weekly Normal Missions (6/week valued at 30 per mission)

100 - Free for completing 10 missions a week

320 - Elite Missions (4/week valued at 80 per mission)

"This means that if you complete every mission, daily and login for 45 seconds every day to just collect the free 10 RP everyone is able to max out their respected pass. It should be noted that each daily mission has 72 hours time to be completed before it expires so plan accordingly," claims Redditor Szpartan.

And while the Sanhok map is seen in the background of the official PUBG Mobile Season 3 art work, it is speculated to be a part of the PUBG 0.8.0 update. That said, we won't be surprised to see it sooner rather than later.

"As of now, new maps are the most requested in-game feature in PUBG Mobile. I think the idea of exploring a new terrain; a new battleground gets the players excited. We are always looking into what interests our players and are trying to bring out new features with every update," says Aneesh Aravind, General Manager, Tencent Games India in conversation with Gadgets 360. What's more is, Aravind hints at a greater number of modes and content in the months to come pointing to the success of War Mode as a reason for this.

"Players are really enjoying the War Mode. The game feature allows players to respawn and continue the game even after their in-game death while scoring points for kills and revives. Our players are having a lot of fun with it. There are several new maps and modes that we are testing out and some of them would be released in the near future," he says.

Although most of PUBG Mobile Season 3's features are geared towards players coming back, Aravind told us that Tencent will continue with its zero tolerance cheating policy.

"Unfortunately, there has been a rise in cheaters and hackers lately within our comunity. We have a firm zero tolerance for this. We believe that these people can ruin the gaming experience and hurt legit players through their unfair advantages. We are working on reducing the cheating problems due to the use of emulators and other cheating tools on mobile. There is a report mechanism in the game for players if they come up against any such issue, which can be used for reporting the player who is cheating. We look into the matter internally and take the appropriate measures. In addition to that we are also looking at information provided by our players in gaming communities to make the product better," he says.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.