PUBG Mobile Season 14 trailer has been leaked as per a report — just ahead of the new season which is expected soon. A short video was shared by a YouTuber and is said to be the trailer for the upcoming season. The YouTuber also states that the upcoming season will be called ‘Spark the Fame'. The video shows what seems to be some of the new skins for the players as well as vehicles that can be expected from Season 14. As of now, PUBG Mobile has not officially shared any information on the upcoming season which is expected soon.

The video posted by PUBG Mobile channel Mr Ghost Gaming shows a short 1-minute clip that is said to be the official trailer for Season 14. It starts with a car chase in a desert in what seems to be Mad Max skinned vehicles. It also shows off a couple of new player skins, headgear, and costumes that may be part of the new Royale Pass. It then shows some clips of the new Livik map and its different areas including a volcano and some snowy mountains.

The YouTuber also shared that there will be a new skin for the M24 sniper rifle in Diamond Tier in Season 14 and the 100RP rewards include a helmet skin, an M416 assault rifle skin, a Dacia and a UAZ vehicle skin.

PUBG Mobile has not shared the release date for Season 14 but since Season 13 ends on July 12, the next season should start shortly after. Additionally, PUBG Mobile has tweeted that the next update – 0.19.0 – will be released for PUBG Mobile on July 7 which comes with the new Livik map. In a separate tweet, the company teased a new Yamaha bike that will be coming to the game soon, without an actual date.

This vehicle is already present in Chinese version of the game, Game for Peace, and will now be making its way to the global version. Also, it is unclear if this will be a skin for the existing bike in the game or a new bike altogether.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.