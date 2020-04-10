PUBG Mobile is one of the biggest mobile games with a huge player base. It sees regular updates in the form of seasons with different themes. Season 12, which started early in March, is currently underway and now, a leak sharing details of Season 13 has surfaced online. The upcoming season is expected to be called ‘Toy Playground' and, as the name suggests, has a toy theme. There are Lego-themed colourful guns and character skins that look very similar to the live-action superhero television series Power Rangers.

According to a YouTuber called ‘Mr.Ghost Gaming', Season 13 will be called ‘Toy Playground'. The skins for the items and weapons make them look like toys. The Vector gun and a pistol can be seen in a video shared by ‘Mr.Ghost Gaming' with colourful Lego/Power Ranger theme. The character skins can also be seen in the video with what looks like a Power Rangers theme. With PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royal Pass, players may also get a new AUG skin and a level 3 helmet skin. If the players purchase the Royal Pass, they will also get a choice of costume rewards which include Lava Superman and Flash Superman.

The video also shows a special Tribal Set with a male sheep's skull mask and a similarly themed outfit. However, it is unclear how this can be obtained. Further, there seems to be a new character as well named Andy who is showcased with the tagline, “I can make this gun talk.” Several new voice chat options can be seen in the video as well.

As of now PUBG Mobile has not confirmed any of the details for Season 13.

With Season 12, PUBG Mobile brought the 2nd Year Anniversary theme with version 0.17.0. It added an Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, an Arctic Mode, a new weapon, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay, and Colorblind Mode.