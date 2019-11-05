PUBG Mobile Season 10 kicks off on November 9, and it will bring a new theme, items, missions, and a lot more. A fresh leak reveals the debut of a new character called Sara. She will reportedly introduce a host of new emotes, costumes, and catchphrases, but more importantly, Sara will bring a key tactical advantage. If the latest PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak is anything to go by, Sara will minimise the damage taken by any vehicle she rides in the game, a skill that will certainly come in handy when players want to evade a hailstorm of bullets from enemies.

As per a new PUBG Mobile Season 10 leak video shared by reliable tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming, Sara will be the second character addition to the game after Victor, who made his way to PUBG Mobile with the 0.14.0 update back in August. Sara will reportedly come with a tonne of new costumes, catchphrases, and emotes, all of which can be unlocked by completing missions and unlocking achievements. But the most notable trait about the new character will be her unique tactical advantage, just like Victor.

“Sara is a vehicle expert who loves automobiles and going for rides. She excels at reinforcing vehicles, so that they take less damage when she drives or is riding in a vehicle”, reads an in-game description on the character card. It is quite clear from the description that Sara will boost the defence of any vehicle she is in, reducing the damage taken from enemy fire. On the other hand, Victor's tactical advantage is reduced load time for sub-machine guns.

However, Sara's tactical advantage of reinforcing a vehicle will only be live in EvoGround settings such as Payload Mode and Team Deathmatch, which means she won't offer an upper hand in classic battle royale or arcade rounds to ensure a level playing field. The new character will make her way to PUBG Mobile with the Season 10 update, which has been officially confirmed to arrive on November 9. Aside from Sara, PUBG Mobile Season 10 update is tipped to introduce a host of new skins, emotes, and outfits to go with the wasteland theme.