Technology News
loading

PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, Skins, and More

PUBG Mobile Season 10 might draw inspiration from ‘Fury of the Wasteland’ theme.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, Skins, and More

Photo Credit: YouTube / Mr. Ghost Gaming

PUBG Mobile season 10 leaks reveal a tonne of new emotes

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile Season 10 leaks show an MP5K sub-machine gun
  • The leaks also reveal new gun and parachute skins that will arrive soon
  • PUBG Mobile Season 10 Royale Pass will bring new exclusive rewards

PUBG Mobile Season 9 is in full swing right now, but leaks surrounding the next season have already started coming in. PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are yet to officially reveal when Season 10 kicks off, but a trio of video leaks claim to give us a glimpse of what comes next. The Season 10 update will reportedly bring a host of new skins, emotes, and outfits that go with the wasteland theme. Additionally, details about the pricing of Season 10 Royale Pass and the rewards that come with it have also been unearthed.

We have come across a trio of video leaks from Classified YT and noted PUBG Mobile tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming documenting the new elements that will arrive with season 10. To start things, PUBG Mobile Season 10 will reportedly bring a new submachine gun called MP5K that will fire 9mm rounds in bursts of three shots and can be equipped with a host of attachments. The MP5K will prove helpful in close-quarter combat, but it is tipped to offer minimal damage over long range.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update is also expected to kick off the Season 10, introducing the Season 10 Royale Pass. As usual, the leaks tip the Season 10 Elite Pass will be priced at 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Pass will set buyers back by 1800 UC. The leaks also tease a tonne of new items for PUBG Mobile Season 10 such as new emotes, M249 season 10 skin , Season 10 parachute skin, upgradable M416 skin in a new event, a radioactive outfit, and an exclusive outfit when players reach gold tier.

As far as new outfits in Season 10 go, the leaks tip that they'll include Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Assassin of the Dawn Set, Mechanical Mercenary Set, Past Glory Set, and the Irradiated Frog Set to name a few. In addition to season 10, traces of an upcoming Black Friday sale have also been discovered. Multiple legendary and mythic level items will be up for grabs as part of the PUBG Mobile Black Friday sale. Additionally, a new winter event is also in the pipeline that will go live in December and will reward players with a new Kar98k skin.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Season 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Mi TV Series 5 to Pack Amlogic T972 SoC, MIUI For Watch Demoed on Xiaomi Watch
Mac Pro Gets US FCC Certification, Suggesting Imminent Release
Honor Smartphones
PUBG Mobile Season 10 Leaks Tip New Gun, Emotes, Skins, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  2. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  3. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  4. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Stable MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  7. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Xiaomi Teasers Reveal Mi TV Series 5, Mi Watch Features and Specifications
  10. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
#Latest Stories
  1. AirPods Pro Teardown Shows How 'Impractical' They Are to Repair: iFixit
  2. WhatsApp Hack: Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Asks Company to Explain Breach That Targeted Indians
  3. RBI Asks Indian Banks to Probe Alleged Data Leak of 1.3 Million Cards
  4. China Rolls Out 5G Services in Major Cities in Race to Narrow Tech Gap With the US
  5. Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera Launched in India at Rs. 13,799
  6. Nintendo Sold 1.95 Million Switch Lite Units Since Launch
  7. Redmi Note 8T Spotted on NCC, Listing Shows NFC and 18W Charging
  8. Spotify Launches Dedicated, Standalone Music App for Kids
  9. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery With 30W Fast Charging
  10. Google Pixel 4's Screen Attention Feature Not Coming to Older Pixel Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.