PUBG Mobile Season 9 is in full swing right now, but leaks surrounding the next season have already started coming in. PUBG Corp and Tencent Games are yet to officially reveal when Season 10 kicks off, but a trio of video leaks claim to give us a glimpse of what comes next. The Season 10 update will reportedly bring a host of new skins, emotes, and outfits that go with the wasteland theme. Additionally, details about the pricing of Season 10 Royale Pass and the rewards that come with it have also been unearthed.

We have come across a trio of video leaks from Classified YT and noted PUBG Mobile tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming documenting the new elements that will arrive with season 10. To start things, PUBG Mobile Season 10 will reportedly bring a new submachine gun called MP5K that will fire 9mm rounds in bursts of three shots and can be equipped with a host of attachments. The MP5K will prove helpful in close-quarter combat, but it is tipped to offer minimal damage over long range.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update is also expected to kick off the Season 10, introducing the Season 10 Royale Pass. As usual, the leaks tip the Season 10 Elite Pass will be priced at 600 UC, while the Elite Plus Pass will set buyers back by 1800 UC. The leaks also tease a tonne of new items for PUBG Mobile Season 10 such as new emotes, M249 season 10 skin , Season 10 parachute skin, upgradable M416 skin in a new event, a radioactive outfit, and an exclusive outfit when players reach gold tier.

As far as new outfits in Season 10 go, the leaks tip that they'll include Apocalypse Guardian Set, Desert Trooper Set, Assassin of the Dawn Set, Mechanical Mercenary Set, Past Glory Set, and the Irradiated Frog Set to name a few. In addition to season 10, traces of an upcoming Black Friday sale have also been discovered. Multiple legendary and mythic level items will be up for grabs as part of the PUBG Mobile Black Friday sale. Additionally, a new winter event is also in the pipeline that will go live in December and will reward players with a new Kar98k skin.