PUBG Mobile to Get ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals

The new mode on PUBG Mobile seems to be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 May 2020 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile will bring new excitement through the incoming “Mysterious Jungle” mode

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile has tweeted an image to tease the “Mysterious Jungle” mode
  • The mobile game will get an update on June 1
  • PUBG Mobile will bring totems and hot air balloons through new mode

PUBG Mobile is adding a new mode called the “Mysterious Jungle” on June 1. The team behind the highly popular battle royale game teased the arrival of the new mode through a tweet posted on Wednesday, without specifying any particular details. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile brought Royale Pass Season 13 with two Cartoon Rangers named Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The mobile game also added the Miramar map through the version 0.18.0 update that was released prior to Royale Pass Season 13.

The tweet teasing the Mysterious Jungle mode on PUBG Mobile includes an image that shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. This suggests that gamers would receive some new treasure hunts through the new mode that could be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

 

PUBG Mobile teased the debut of the Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of releasing Royale Pass Season 13. It was at that time called the Jungle Adventure mode that was designed to bring totems to grant blessings to the players or give them some in-game supplies. You can also expect hot air balloons to let players survey the battlefield.

Of course, we need to wait until June 1 to see what PUBG Mobile exactly has next for the gamers.

To recall, the last major update that was provided to PUBG Mobile players was the version 0.18.0 release that upgraded the Miramar map with new landscape, housing areas, roads, and resources. That update also Cheer Park as a new social area to allow up to 20 players to interact in a real time.

PUBG Mobile in the recent past also added the Arctic mode for the Vikendi map and the Bluehole mode for the Erangel map.

Further reading: PUBG Mobile Mysterious Jungle mode, PUBG Mobile, Sanhok Mysterious Jungle, Mysterious Jungle, PUBG, Sanhok
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
