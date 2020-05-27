PUBG Mobile is adding a new mode called the “Mysterious Jungle” on June 1. The team behind the highly popular battle royale game teased the arrival of the new mode through a tweet posted on Wednesday, without specifying any particular details. Earlier this month, PUBG Mobile brought Royale Pass Season 13 with two Cartoon Rangers named Ice Ranger and Fire Ranger. The mobile game also added the Miramar map through the version 0.18.0 update that was released prior to Royale Pass Season 13.

The tweet teasing the Mysterious Jungle mode on PUBG Mobile includes an image that shows two players looking at a map of Sanhok. This suggests that gamers would receive some new treasure hunts through the new mode that could be exclusive to the Sanhok map.

Adventure awaits! ????️



Make sure you're prepared to enter the mysterious jungle on 6/1! ???? https://t.co/Bx8FZowap8 pic.twitter.com/ACGme8oOaB — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 27, 2020

PUBG Mobile teased the debut of the Mysterious Jungle mode at the time of releasing Royale Pass Season 13. It was at that time called the Jungle Adventure mode that was designed to bring totems to grant blessings to the players or give them some in-game supplies. You can also expect hot air balloons to let players survey the battlefield.

Of course, we need to wait until June 1 to see what PUBG Mobile exactly has next for the gamers.

To recall, the last major update that was provided to PUBG Mobile players was the version 0.18.0 release that upgraded the Miramar map with new landscape, housing areas, roads, and resources. That update also Cheer Park as a new social area to allow up to 20 players to interact in a real time.

PUBG Mobile in the recent past also added the Arctic mode for the Vikendi map and the Bluehole mode for the Erangel map.

