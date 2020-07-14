Technology News
  • PUBG Mobile Unveils New Rewards, Subscription Plans With Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame

PUBG Mobile Unveils New Rewards, Subscription Plans With Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame

PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass Season 14 subscription plans are only available for Android users as of now.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 14 July 2020 15:55 IST
PUBG Mobile's Royal Pass celebrates its two-year anniversary with Season 14

PUBG Mobile’s Royal Pass celebrates its two-year anniversary with Season 14

Highlights
  • PUBG Mobile Prime subscription perks available only on Android as of now
  • PUBG Mobile celebrates second anniversary of Royal Pass with Season 14
  • Season 14 brings back the popular Roaring Dragon sets

PUBG Mobile has launched the Royal Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame that promises a slew of new unlockables, including new multi-formed gear skins and alluring level rewards. Developed by Tencent, the mobile multiplayer also announced a collaboration with Google, allowing Android users to enrol in Royal Pass Season 14 through a Prime subscription service that unlocks exclusive player benefits. Last week, PUBG Mobile received its massive 0.19.0 update that included a new Nordic-style map called Livik. In terms of patch size, the new update requires around 1.84GB on Android devices and 2.13GB on iOS devices.

Royal Pass Prime subscription service details

Teaming up with Google, PUBG Mobile allows its Android users to enrol in the Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame through a new Royal Pass Prime subscription service. Promising exclusive benefits, the subscriptions are made available in two levels – Prime and Prime Plus. Players can choose to opt for a monthly, quarterly and yearly subscription plans.

The prime subscription also helps unlock 300 or 900 Royal Pass Vouchers that are awarded each month. It also gives a player access to exclusive Airplane Ranking display perks. Subscribers can also check out Redemption discounts.

As of now, the Royal Pass Prime subscription is only available for Android users. PUBG Mobile said in a press release that iOS gamers can look forward to an upcoming collaboration with Apple as well in the future.

Return of the Roaring Dragon

To mark the two-year anniversary of the game's Royal Pass, the 14th season brings back the Roaring Dragon sets along with several Dragon Hunter-themed rewards, which were earlier featured in the fifth season of the Royal Pass. The latest season also allows players to instantly check out consecutive purchase perks and preview other pass benefits on the dedicated Royal Pass Benefits Page. The game says that there will now be an improved chance to spot an announcement related to the Royal Pass, when a player returns to lobby after a match.

Last week, PUBG Mobile released its 0.19.0 update, which introduced the much-awaited Livik map to the game. With a size of 2km x 2km, the Nordic-style map brought along an exclusive new vehicle, the Monster Truck. It features matches that last nearly 15 minutes, with two exclusive weapons – the P90 SMG and the Mk 12 marksman rifle.

PUBG Mobile also introduced several new anti-cheat measures yesterday, including fixing the “one-shot kill” issue.

PUBG Mobile Unveils New Rewards, Subscription Plans With Royale Pass Season 14: Spark the Flame
